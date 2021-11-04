News

Gal Gadot will be the Evil Queen in the live action of Snow White produced by Disney! | Cinema

Zach Shipman
We will meet again next week Gal Gadot opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, Come spaccio la famiglia) who follows an Interpol agent in search of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Meanwhile, however, Deadline reports that the Israeli star is in final negotiations for the part of the Evil Queen, or more conventionally, the “Evil Queen” in the live action of Snow White that will be produced by Disney. We had already had the opportunity to talk to you about this project in May 2019, with the news focused on the negotiations in progress between the major and the director Marc Webb (500 Days Together, the two The Amazing Spider-Man of Sony) who, in the piece of Deadline, is still referred to as the filmmaker who will sit behind the camera. Then, in June of this year, we got to know the name of the actress who will play Snow White, or Rachel Zegler, whom we will soon admire in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Apparently if, on the one hand, finding Snow White was a very long process for the studio, as far as Queen Grimilde is concerned, everyone’s desire was, right from the start, to have Gal Gadot on board the project.

To take care of the script we find Erin Cressida Wilson, author of the screenplay for the adaptation of Train Girl.

The film will be a musical with new songs and a larger and more developed story than the original. To write the songs Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters of La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Caro Evan Hansen. Production Marc Platt, recently working on The Return of Mary Poppins.

As is known, after the 1937 animated classic there were several other film adaptations of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, including snow-white And Snow White and the Hunter.

What do you think of Gal Gadot’s casting as the Evil Queen in Snow White’s live action? Tell us in the comments!


