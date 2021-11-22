Gal Gadot will be the Witch of Snow White

After Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot will be Snow White’s evil queen

After Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot will be Grimilde, the terrible evil queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The new Disney live action will be directed by Marc Webb (author among other things of 500 days together And The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt and to play the lead role, Snow White, will be Rachel Zegler that after its debut in West Side Story by Steven Spielgerg (which we will see in mid-December 2021), has conquered another important leading role.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first successful animated film of Disney and among the certainties concerning the plot of the live action we know that it will resume the thread and the sign famous tale of the Brothers Grimm and the first classic produced in 1937.

The new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs foresees the staging of some songs featured in the 1937 film and will take care of the music Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have composed the music of hits such as La La Land (winning an Oscar) e The Greatest Showman.

For now, what we know is that filming on this new live action from the famous manufacturer should begin in 2022 and the film will join a whole new lineup of products for children – and adults – such as Cruella, 101 Dalmatians, Mulan, The beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, Aladdin, Cinderella and many others.

The best Disney villains ever

Gal Gadot she is just the latest of the famous (and real) actresses chosen to play a character bad in a live action Disney. Some of her colleagues went to school before her: Angelina Jolie he personified the terrible Maleficent de The Sleeping Beauty, Emma Stone And Glenn Close they were two perfect Cruella De Mon in live action taken from 101 Dalmatians, Cate Blanchett it was an unforgettable and super stylish one Lady Tremaine, bad stepmother of Cinderella, Helena Bohnam Carter it was a fantastic and fearsome one Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

But what’s the baddest villain of all?

For us the first place is right Grimilde, the terrible queen of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: villain par excellence and first true Disney villain ever, black soul of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the film that definitively launched Disney in 1937. It is said that in the beginning it was conceived with a totally different aspect from the final one, but it was Walt Disney himself who decided her face and body, taking inspiration from two Hollywood actresses: Joan Crawford And Helen Gahagan. The body of Grimilde instead refers to the statue of the Marquise Uta of Ballenstedt present in the Cathedral of Naumburg in Saxony. Grimilde is for us the most ruthless, cruel and selfish villain of Disney animated films, so obsessed with her beauty, the supremacy of her appearance, that she asks a hunter to kill her stepdaughter and bring her her heart.

In second place is her, Maleficent (or Maleficent if you prefer): she is a fairy who has taken the path of evil, the Lady of Darkness de The Sleeping Beauty, one of the most charming, charismatic, elegant and successful women in the Disney universe. Maleficent has a power that she uses as she pleases, to pursue her own terrible ends. And of all, no one is more important to her than revenge against the one who offended her. Maleficent is sadistic, cold and calculating and very easy to slip into fury and manifest hatred towards everyone.

In third place we place Ursula de The little Mermaid: Also known as the Sea Witch, Ursula is the antagonist of the protagonist, the mermaid Ariel. Half woman, half octopus, she possesses powers that make her the most powerful Disney villain afterwards Maleficent. She is an evil, envious, cunning and manipulative witch who exploits the desperation of the inhabitants of the sea to get what she wants.

After the terrible Ursula in the ranking of the most terrible Disney villains there is the most irrational woman of all: Cruella De Mon from 101 Dalmatians. Cruella looks like a demonic creature, with half white and half black hair, haunted eyes, tall, very thin and with a complexion that makes her look like an undead. She always wears a giant white fur made of beaver skin, very elegant red shoes and a cocktail dress. Cruella De Vil (in the original) she wanders around madly, uncontrollably, has no feelings, thrives on materialism and is blinded by a greed for the spotted coat of Dalmatian dogs with which she wants to make a set of furs.

Following in our ranking of bad guys, let’s have it Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland: inspired by Queen Victoria of England, she is the undisputed ruler of Wonderland where Alice ends up. She is a vain Queen, childish, arrogant and capable of great cruelty, famous for her condemning people to death by beheading.

Finally (we stop here, but the very bad ones are certainly not over and indeed we look forward to new ones) for us in sixth place there is the Stepmother par excellence, that of Cinderella, Lady Tremaine. True villain of the story (the daughters are two ridiculous, insecure and envious girls) is a diabolical character. Lady Tremaine is tall, elegant, austere and hypocritical, she deeply hates Cinderella because she is more beautiful than her insignificant daughters, she is obsessed with control, with having everything she can have and above all with denying it to her.

80 years of Wonder Woman: why she continues to be an icon of loyalty, equality and courage

One thing is certain: the actress she plays has changed over time Wonder Woman, but the love for the character has always remained the same. The first to play the superheroine was Lynda Carter in the 70s (in the tv series Wonder Woman precisely). Today is Gal Gadot to impersonate her in the film saga directed by Patty Jenkins of which 2 of the films planned to complete the trilogy on the princess of the Amazons and warrior with superhuman strength have already been released (the third and last is scheduled for release in December 2023).

Luciana Littizzetto next to Vic ne The bomb has celebrated Wonder Woman on the occasion of his eightieth anniversary, listing all of her amazing superhero characteristics, adding

She’s better than Superman, and kryptonite makes her a mustache, […] even if no one has the courage to say it.

THE Wonder Woman movie with the actress Gal Gadot Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) were a great success, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman he also took part in other films such as Avengers Infinity War (2018) and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

