Gal Gadot will become the “Evil Queen” of Snow White – LOS40 Chile

Gal Gadot will cast aside the lasso of truth from “Wonder Woman” to turn to the dark side and play the Evil Queen from “Snow White.”

This weekend, taking advantage of Disney’s annual event, the D23 convention, the 37-year-old actress talked about how she is preparing to play this new role.

“I haven’t seen any of the movie yet, but the Evil Queen transition took us four hours in a makeup chair,” he began by explaining to Variety.

“We didn’t see the clip, so I haven’t seen anything yet. But when I was in makeup, with Rachel Zegler, we got to work with an amazing team and it was the best we could ever do. I have to say, for me, the Evil Queen transition was amazing because it was all real prosthetics,” she revealed.

“Four hours of makeup and changing the voice and everything. I feel very lucky to be able to play something that is so far from what I know and what I’m used to. And I really enjoyed every second. It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. First of all, I am grateful for the opportunity to play the first iconic villain in history. And to tell her story and put myself in her shoes, I’m honored to do that. And it was great,” Gadot said.

“She’s very different from anything I’ve ever played before. And it was great to explore all those differences, to sing and dance. It was just delicious. And I enjoyed every moment with him,” Gal concluded in the interview.

«SNOW WHITE» LIVE ACTION

Disney remains firm in its goal of turning its classic stories into a live-action version, it did so with Aladdin and the Lion King, and now it’s time for “The Little Mermaid” and “Snow White.”

The new version of “Snow White” will star actress Rachel Zegler, who achieved international fame after playing the leading role in the latest installment of West Side Story. She also won the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her performance in said production.

The film, which will be directed by Marc Webb, will also feature Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson on the screenplay, while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-winning duo and renowned composers behind the music of La La Land and The Greatest Showman will be in charge of writing new songs for the production.

Finally, the live-action version of Snow White is scheduled to hit the big screen sometime in 2024.