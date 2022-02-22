Gal Gadot will become the Evil Queen of Snow White

From superheroine to villain, the Israeli actress will surprise in the live action of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’.

Hollywood megastar Gal Gadot will be the actress chosen for become in the Evil Queen of the new Disney film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarves’, an adaptation of the iconic 1937 animated film. The project is in the hands of director Marc Webb, known for directing the two films of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man ‘ with Andrew Garfield and the romantic comedy-drama ‘(500) Days of Summer.’

The famous star of the big screen will put on the skin of the remembered Disney villain, the fearsome Evil Queen, in her live action version. In recent interviews Gadot expressed “very excited” to be part of this film project and to be able to share a version of the story “so different, delicious and full of joy”.

The producer of the mouse house has not revealed enough information to give us an idea of ​​the narrative of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarves’. The same interpreter of ‘Wonder Woman’ commented that “there are so many things that I cannot share” due to Disney’s restrictions.

This expectation has generated much more interest in the long-awaited live action of Snow White, whose leading role as the Disney princess will be played by actress of Latin origin Rachel Zegler.

