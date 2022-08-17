Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman for other DC projects

Recent news about the changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, including the surprising decision to cancel Batgirl, has sparked all kinds of conversations among fans and pundits. It is clear that DC needs a major renovation to be as competitive as it was always planned, but the process will not be easy and it will not please everyone. Until a few months ago, the adaptations of these comics planned to take a new step that would separate them from Marvel, but now they are looking to follow their path once again. We are far from knowing if it will work, but at least they will have familiar faces like Gal Gadot’s, as everything indicates that they want the actress to be part of more brand titles beyond her franchise alone.

Keep reading: Gal Gadot confirms that she is already working on the script for Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins

Among all the complaints and criticisms that became popular after the premiere of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, the ones that went out the fastest were those that had to do with Gal Gadot. The actress was practically unknown to the public and although at first not many wanted her in her role, her work in her film convinced them that she was the right choice for her. As with the rest of the characters, the complaint later was that the Snyderverse did not know very well how to develop her story, but that was fixed when it was left to Patty Jenkins.

Wonder Woman – 92% became a huge success, proved that a female lead in this genre could win the box office, and established a new way of adapting comics. The director’s franchise took a lot of distance from the work of Zack Snyder, but it was for the better and although Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% did not obtain similar results, maintaining the idea that this other vision had more benefits than disadvantages. The actress is already working on the story of the third installment that was confirmed a long time ago and that does not seem to run any risk of cancellation under the company’s new power figures.

The biggest problem so far is that, unlike the MCU, the DC movies haven’t come online yet. the stories of Wonder Woman and Aquaman- 73% contradict much of what is seen in Justice League – 41% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, because they started from there with the already established actors, but without following all their points. This leads to a vacuum within the DCEU, as at that time neither Ben Affleck nor Henry Cavill were confirmed to return. Affleck’s return as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also a great opportunity to open the doors to more connections and relationships between these characters.

You may also like: The odyssey of Warner Bros. Discovery, the fall of HBO Max, and the rebirth of the DCEU?

According to ComicBookMovie.comthe company is confident in the presence of Gal Gadot and that is why they will look for new ways to present it in other adaptations. Umberto González of TheWrap assured:

She’s a team player so I think she’ll be around for a while, I think it’s safe to say.

Rumors say that Wonder Woman could appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and maybe even Black Adam, where many also expected a cameo from Cavill as Superman. Of course, another logical option is The Flash, a film that was supposed to fix all the continuity problems in this universe but is now the center of attention due to the controversies and legal problems of its protagonist.

In many ways, Gal Gadot she can function as a cohesive leader for the adaptations and for trying to unify the entire universe, finally making clear the path that they will seek to follow in the long term and for the rest of the DCEU. In the coming weeks we will continue to hear more internal changes regarding these adaptations, as fans need to know what will happen with projects like blue beetle and Superman and Lois.

don’t leave without reading: Walter Hamada would be reaching an agreement to stay longer at DC Films