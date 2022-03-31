Actress Gal Gadot is unstoppable. The screens are used to having her present in each new film project. The Israeli she started in the Fast and Furious franchise, then she was very associated with her leading role in wonder-woman (Wonder Woman), but thanks to multiple roles she’s done since then, the actress has paved her own way in Hollywood.

Currently, Gal Gadot, who is married and is the mother of three girls, participated in the long-awaited film ‘Death on the Nile, an adaptation of a novel by the writer Agatha Christie, but was censored in two Arab countries due to the actress’s nationality. She is now the lead in a mystery movie for Netflix. However, In addition to her great acting talent, her beauty has also been praised.

The photo of Gal Gadot without makeup that caused a stir in networks

The Israeli has been one of the few international celebrity artists who has stood out for her naturalness when dressing and putting on makeup. However, her red carpet work routines and premieres allow most of the images that are known about her to be consistent with the event: makeup and dress.

Therefore, if a natural photo of the actress appears, it will cause numerous comments, such as those that emerged from one of her most recent photographs. In a chair and with only a white sweater, Gal Gadot it was shown how it is before social networks without a drop of makeup on her face and generated praise for her beauty.

In the commented image it is also seen that the actress opted for nails in natural tones, which highlight the elegance and simplicity of the artist.

Gal Gadot, symbol of female empowerment

During the filming of the movie wonder-woman, a great debate arose about the pay gap in Hollywood. Gal Gadot was the great protagonist of the film, but Chris Pine, who was the other main actor in the film, earned much more than her. However, this matter was resolved and has been one of the most important examples of gender equality in the show:

“The movie came at a time when people wanted to see something like this. Patty (Patty Jenkins, director of the film) and I were two women who cared very much about the project and that attitude was embedded in the DNA of the film. I want my daughters to grow up with role models who show them the potential they have. They can be whatever they want to be,” the actress said at the time of her.