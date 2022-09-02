Gal Gadot would have an important appearance in “Fury Of The Gods”, the sequel to the DC Comics tape

DC Comics took advantage of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to expose new glimpses of his upcoming projects in film, television and video games. However, the company’s next two films were the ones that stole the show, revealing new trailers for what could be seen on “Black Adam” and the sequel to “Shazam!”

And precisely about this last tape, which is titled “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods”, it became known a few days ago Warner Bros decided to delay once again the premiere of this production, which will no longer arrive in December 2022 But you have to wait until March 17, 2023. Also, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” that was going to arrive in March 2023you will have to wait until December 25th that same year to debut in theaters.

Also, thanks to the information provided by The Directit was revealed that Gat Gadot would have a cameo and an important appearance in this sequel, for which the return of the actress would be given to a role that she has not played since before 2020prior to the premiere of the second film of the ‘Wonder Woman’.

Although not much is known about the film, in the 2020 “DC FanDome” a small look at a conceptual art of the tape was seen, where you can see Zachary Levi reprising his role as the superhero Shazam. The one in charge of showing the official title and the conceptual art was the director of both films of this hero of DC, David F Sandbergwho had previously joked about the supposed name of the sequel to “Shazam!”publishing a false trailer in which it was seen that “Shazam!!”with two exclamation marks, would be the official name.

“Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” its premiere is budgeted for March 17, 2023, if there are no new delays. The cast of this production consists of Zachary Levi What Shazam, Ash Angel What billy batson, Jack Dylan Grazer What Frederick “Freddy” Freeman, Djimon Hounsou like the sorcerer Shazam, Rachel Zegler What athena, Helen Mirren What Hope, Lucy Liu What Kalypso, Faithe Herman What Darla Dudley, Grace Fulton What Mary Bromfield, Ian Chen What Eugene Choy, Jovan Armand What Pedro Pena, Marta Milans What Rose Vasquez Y cooper andrews What Victor Vasquez.

It should be remembered that “Shazam!” was premiered in april 2019 and achieved a collection higher than the 365 million dollars according to the specialized portal Box Office Mojo. In addition, it had good reviews, which can be measured in the approval rating of the 90% it received on Rotten Tomatoes.