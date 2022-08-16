Gal Gadot’s daughters inherited her beauty and these photos confirm that they can become the new Wonder Woman – New Woman

Gal Gadot keep forging your way Hollywood with different productions, but for her fans, she will always be Wonder Woman. The Israeli actress achieved fame with her character from DC Comics and since her social networks She shows herself as a flesh and blood superheroine by sharing her daily life and her moments with her family.

the actress of 37 years She has managed to combine her professional life with her personal life as the mother of three girls. The maternity has not stopped her in her Projects, even during the recordings of the film Red Notice was seen extracting milk from her breasts while preparing to record scenes.

Smart, bold and strong, The former Miss Israel has won the hearts of her fans with her talent and great charisma.

Gal Gadot’s daughters inherited her beauty

Alma (10), Maya (5) and Daniella (1) They are the firstborn of the famous, who inherited her beauty and could in the future become the new Wonder Woman.

The girls are the product of their relationship with Jason Varsano, an Israeli real estate businessman, with whom he has 16 years of marriage.

Though Gal is usually quite careful with the privacy of her daughters, from time to time shares photographs that show that the three are the clone of their mother.

Though few know soul and maya made an appearance in “Wonder Woman 1984″.

“It meant a lot, especially in that special scene. I have two daughters, both appeared…. Having them captured on film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and is an amazing memory that we will always cherish,” she confessed.

Although the three inherited their beautyher eldest daughter has proven to be quite a warrior, Well, a few months ago his mother boasted like a video where he practices martial arts.

In the audiovisual you see Soul with his white kimono and sporting a yellow belt as he runs, he jumps before reaching a mat and with a kick in the air he hits a piece of cardboard that one of his companions was holding.

The moment was boasted by his mother in his social networks, showing how proud she is of her eldest daughter.