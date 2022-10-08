Gal Gadot’s diet to look like the Wonder Woman she is

The actress who gives life to Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, has two girls and is married to a real estate businessman who admires her independence and practices equality and respect in their relationship. Since she starred as a very popular character in the DC Extended Universe, she not only became the heroine in fiction but also a symbol of a whole generation of young viewers waiting for female protagonists capable of representing them in new roles and attitudes.

But playing a Goddess from Greek mythology is not an easy task. This has been confirmed by the Israeli actress herself, who took on the great challenge of personifying her from the films Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), passing Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

After appearing on screen, in addition to his excellent work, what has stood out is the figure he maintains and what he achieved to play the role. The truth is that, on his Instagram account, Gal Gadot usually shares photos of his meals. The good news is that they are often simple and tasty dishes. That’s right, the actress does not go hungry to look and feel good.

What is Gal Gadot’s diet and training?

BREAKFAST

In this first daily meal, Gal Gadot opts for fruit smoothies or coffee, fruits, vegetables and also some carbohydrates such as toast or sweet sandwiches. Also, add eggs and a typical Israeli empanada.

LUNCHES AND DINNERS

At lunch and dinner, the Israeli actress prefers to eat chicken and fish accompanied by raw or cooked vegetables. According to TN reports, the basis of Gadot’s diet and her family are vegetables, which represent between 30% and 40% of her daily diet.

SOME SINS

The actress knows that indulging in a small dose of junk food is not a sin. Although she eats a healthy diet on a daily basis, she has confessed that she sometimes eats a cheeseburger. “She does the soul good,” she said in an interview for the magazine marie claire.

SNACKS AND LOTS OF WATER

She also explained that she drinks a lot of water and eats healthy snacks throughout the day to avoid going to main meals very hungry. Among her favorite snacks are fruits and toast with avocado (avocado or avocado).

“I don’t forbid anything, I can eat everything. It is about measuring the amount of food. Respect the food and respect yourself to enjoy said food”declared the actress.

What is your training?

Although strength training has been the basis of her training, martial arts also played a fundamental role, something that began since she was summoned to be DC’s Wonder Woman.

He also does Crossfit and trains 5-6 days a week. Of course, it is worth remembering that the actress spent two years in the Israeli Army, where she received military training on a daily basis.