Gal Gadot’s fastest car

Gal Gadot, a famous actress recognized throughout the world, shares a great passion for high-end vehicles. Thanks to the pop-ups she received from her throughout her career, she was able to add several of these to her garage. Swipe to find out which is the fastest car in her collection!

August 30, 2022 03:15 a.m.

Gal Gadot She established herself as one of the highest-grossing actresses in the world. the one born in Israel rose to fame after playing Gisele Yashar in various installments of the saga Fast and furious. In these films, she shared the shooting with great stars of Hollywood What Paul Walker, Vin Diesel Y Michelle Rodriguezamong others.

This character opened the doors for him in the film industry, since he was able to get important leading roles such as Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe or the one of The Bishop (Bishop) in Red alert (Red Notice). For this film, where she acted alongside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne JohnsonGadot received a salary of $20 million.

Salaries like this allowed her to live surrounded by luxury. We can see many of these in her garage, since the actress has a great passion for high-end vehicles. In her collection, the Israeli has a Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X.

The latter has a market value of 140 thousand dollars and has two doors of style “falcon wing”, which have various sensors capable of detecting objects or people in the vicinity to correct the opening and closing movement. Also, the Tesla Model X stands out for being the fastest car in his collection.

He himself has two electric motors: one of front-wheel drive and another of rear wheel drive. Together, these engines are capable of generating a combined power of 671 horsepower. In this way, the fastest car of the actress who gives life to the Wonder Woman can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reaches a 250km/h top speed.