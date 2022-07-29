Gal Gadot’s Favorite Jewish Holiday and How She Celebrates It

israeli actress Gal Gadot shared a sweet photo in the kitchen with her two eldest daughters, Alma, 10, and Maya, four, as they cook Hamantash, a traditional dessert often made during the Jewish holiday of Purim.

“Purim is one of my favorite holidays and doing Hamantash with my daughters is definitely one of my favorite things,” wrote the “wonder-woman” in the caption before the festivities on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hamantash It is a triangle-shaped cookie filled with fruit or with savory ingredients. The treat is said to resemble the cocked hat or ears of Haman, the villain of the Purim story in the Book of Esther. Sweet hamantaschen are the most popular, filled with poppy seeds, chocolate, dates, apricots or apples.

Photo: Instagram

In an interview with “Vanity Fair” magazine in 2020, Gadot opened up about her Jewish religion and an important ritual that she practices every day. “In the Jewish culture there is a prayer that you are supposed to say every time you wake up in the morning to thank God for keeping you alive and dadadada”, told the actress to the publication.

“You say ‘modeh ani,’ which means ‘I give thanks.’ “So every morning I wake up and get out of bed and say, ‘Thank you for everything, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.’ sitting,” he added.