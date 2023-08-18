Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone movie review

A significant part of me quietly admires Netflix’s approach to this matter, the way they refuse to give up on the idea of ​​actually building a good foundation for a spy universe to populate. Clearly Netflix wants nothing more than to have its own James Bond or its own Ethan Hunt, but all of its attempts have been mediocre. Desperate invisible agent. So were Red Alert, The Night Agent and Squad 6. However, for Netflix the four flops have only meant launching, one after the other at a more rapid pace, into the next spy script and starting production on a second attempt. Because throwing in the towel is for cowards.

Dornan does his best not to play a simple detective caricature, but he still lacks depth, charisma, and intensity.

Like GoldenEye or, why not, Mission Impossible 3, Agent Stone (with the more appropriate title in English Heart of Stone) builds on the old premise of the spy thriller in which a group of criminals intent on stealing the keys to a super key. Powered satellites for use as world-destroying superweapons. Standing in their way is a lone agent, who isn’t called James or Ethan for that matter… her name is Rachel, and she’s played by the Wonder Woman star. girl gadot,

Gadot’s character is an agent’s agent. the best of the best. When the film begins, she is working undercover with MI6 as a double agent, trying to break into a syndicate run by one of the world’s most influential and dangerous arms smugglers. Rachel Stone is part of the “House of Cards”, a group of super agents who control the satellite processor “Corazon” (WOW), which is not only the world’s most powerful weapon, but also controls everything from traffic lights to railroads. controls something. System. The heart controls the whole world and the one who controls the heart controls the whole planet. Of course, movies based on that exact same hackneyed idea have already been viewed 600,000 times, and it amazes me that it doesn’t seem really possible to write an original detective story anymore.

The dialogues of this film seem to have been written by a seven year old child.

The script has been signed by the same person who wrote and directed the Netflix hit The Old Guard, Tom Harper. It’s not a very expensive film, unlike the monster called Red Alert, and much of that has to do with the fact that Agent Stone doesn’t have many big-name movie stars outside of Gadot. There’s no Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans or The Rock here, which means Netflix hasn’t had to pay millions of dollars in salaries and so Harper and company are able to put more effort into the action scenes. And production design, which, unfortunately, does not deserve much attention. And is that Agent Stone is one of the worst feature films I’ve seen in years, in terms of photography, lighting, and sets. It feels like it’s done haphazardly and the mix between characterless dark bunkers and snow-covered CGI forests makes for a depressing ensemble.

In general, Gadot is sorely lacking in charisma.

The story, as I mentioned earlier, is as tired, predictable, unrealistic and loose as all of Netflix’s attempts at spy thrillers have been and the characters largely sound more like bad cartoons than actual licensed agents. Let’s feel to kill The action sequences are well rehearsed, while Gadot and Fifty Shades Handsome, jamie dornanThey do their best to make the choreography work, but apart from the occasional thrashing inside a loft in central Paris, there’s really nothing much to write home about. Furthermore, Gadot clearly lacks the charisma, presence, and intensity to carry an espionage thriller on her slender shoulders. It’s clear both here and in the multi-million dollar project Red Alert that Zack Snyder cast Gadot as Wonder Woman based on looking for the right way to play Diana Prince, rather than on her incredible acting ability. In Agent Stone, she fails to convey a single emotion and her “super agent” self seems lost, with a serious lack of requisite charisma. Do yourself a favor, spend the hours on something more sensible, and whatever you do, avoid this crap.

