Gal Gadot’s incredible diet to become Wonder Woman

The popular actress underwent a strict diet.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 08, 2022 09:28 a.m.

After much anticipation, it arrived in theaters and streaming “wonder-woman 1984”, a film in which Gal Gadot brings to life the Wonder Woman. In order to interpret a so demanding characterthe actress had to undergo a strict diet and exercise a lot.

In accordance with Magnus Lygdbackthe actress’s coach, who spoke with Women’s HealthGal Gadot had to undergo a “locked in” diet to be able to bear the physical demands of being Wonder Woman, like working out hard for an hour a day and filming action scenes.

To keep up her energy while filming “Wonder Woman 1984” and get her toned figure, the Israeli-born actress ate five times a day (three main meals and two snacks) whole foods, a balanced mix of protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats, and vegetables.

Lygdback revealed that Gal was only allowed to eat “what your heart desired” in 3 out of 20 foods. Thus, for example, at breakfast, the actress ate a combination of poached eggs, tomato, avocado and quinoa.

At noon, since the actress required energy to film her action scenes, her coach allowed her to eat something he calls “charcuterie salad”, which was made up of sausages, tomatoes and seeds – nothing of five almonds with a little yogurt.

Regarding the main meals, Lygdback indicates that one of the main proteins that appeared in these was fish. One of the most recurrent dishes in Gadot’s diet was the one composed of grilled tuna, grilled spring onion, broccoli, pickled radishes and peppers.

For the mid-afternoon snack, as Gal she needed another boost of energy, foods like a “simple” salad of grilled mackerel, seeds, and a big dollop of guacamolethey kept her active until the end of the long and extremely tiring days.

Last but not least, the famous trainer indicates that the actress ate kale, rice and a piece of meat, such as grilled ribeye, among other things, of course.

As Gal Gadot let it be seen on her Instagram account, and we now know that this was part of her “free meals”, she also ate delicious pizza.

We can’t say that Gal Gadot had to sacrifice herself to be able to play Wonder Woman, but she certainly had to follow a strict diet and that’s something we admire about her. Hopefully she gets as a reward that “Wonder Woman 1984” is a resounding success at the box office.

With information from Vibe.