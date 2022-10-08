Gal Gadot’s Life: Real Hero at 12, Beauty Queen at 18, Soldier at 20 – Trends

Action movies have always been associated with male figures, actors who became Hollywood stars for these roles. From Chuck Norris through Arnold Schwarzenegger and Silvester Stallone to Jason Statham and Vin Diesel further back in time, to name just a tiny percentage in a very long list, and that could be put together according to each one’s taste.

However, there are also many actresses who managed to stand out in these roles. Especially in recent years, with many more proposals available to the general public, the heroines earned their place on their own merit. In this plane, one of those who set a course was Gal Gadot, being one of the most acclaimed worldwide. The last Wonder Woman knew how to cross a door to settle permanently.

Gadot was born on April 30, 1985 in Petah Tikva, Israel. She is the daughter of Holocaust survivors. As she once told her, her parents were just children when they managed to escape from one of the greatest atrocities in history. Fate would have it that later Irit Weiss and Michael Gadot got together as a teenager so that Gal and her sister, Dana, were born as a result of that love.

Gal took her first steps in the middle as a child. Her mother always cared about her look, she emphasized her elegance and did not hesitate to write her down when she found out about her beauty contest. She saw in the girl a future in modeling. In addition to competing in these contests, at the same time the girl took dance classes but without neglecting school. If there was something that her parents did not negotiate for anything in the world, it was the study, even when in their teens they already perceived a possible career in front of the cameras.

As the economy was tight at home, as soon as Gal finished school, she worked as a babysitter, and later she was a cashier at a fast food place. Right at that moment she began to transcend. In 2004, at just 18 years old, she won Miss Israel, and that opened up a place for her to represent the country at Miss Universe. In that contest, she did not end up obtaining an important place, although she would do it from the work point of view. There she was seen by various brands who were interested in her. Gadot became the visible face of fashion firms such as Gucci but also of technology, such as the case of Huawei.