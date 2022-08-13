Gal Gadot’s millionaire purchase that shakes the United States

Gal Gadot is one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. The Israeli-born blockbuster actress, she managed to amass a huge fortune over the years. For this reason, she decided to give herself an expensive treat, with which she surprised all her fans. She knows what it’s all about, next.

Israeli actress, producer and model, Gal Gadot, is today one of the most prominent celebrities on the planet. With excellent performances playing great characters over the years, not only has he managed to become known throughout the world, but he also managed to get hold of an exorbitant amount of dollars.

Before becoming an actress, Gadot worked as a cashier at Burger King and as a babysitter. By winning the title of Miss Israel in 2004, she was hired by gucci Y huawei to be the face of the brands in various campaigns. Currently accumulates more than 85 million followers in Instagramfrom different countries.

The great leap to fame was given to interpret Gisele Yashar in the film fast and furious 4released in 2009. He played this role again in other films in the saga, starring great movie stars such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson Y Jason Stathamamong others.

His career was consolidated by giving life to Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe. Playing this character from American comics allowed him to get a lot of dollars, with which he decided to give himself an expensive treat. We are talking about the purchase of a luxurious car, with which surprised all his fans.

It’s about a Tesla Model Xwhich has a market value of 140 thousand dollars. This car has two electric motors: one rear and one front, which together generate 671 horsepower of power In this way, the Tesla that drives the Wonder Womanaccelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.