Gal Gadot’s millionaire purchase that surprises the United States

Gal Gadot managed to make an incredible sum of money thanks to her performances. For this reason, you can give yourself the pleasure of living surrounded by luxuries. She knows next, the millionaire purchase with which the actress born in Israel surprised all her fans.

September 26, 2022 6:30 p.m.

Gal Gadot managed to make his image travel all over the world after having been part of several installments of the saga fast and furious and having played Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe. These productions also allowed him to get an incredible amount of dollars.

Upon becoming one of the highest-grossing celebrities, the big film production companies began to offer her juicy salary contracts for her to star in their movies. for acting together Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnson in Red Noticethe one born in Israel took a bag of $20 million.

High salaries like this made Gadot able to afford the pleasure of living surrounded by enormous luxuries. Because of his great passion for cars, decided to invest part of his fortune in several of them. However, the 37-year-old actress surprised all his fans when making a purchase worthy of a millionaire.

We are talking about buying a Tesla Model X. This vehicle bought by who will give life to the evil queen in the live action of Disney, Snow Whitehas a market value of approximately 140 thousand dollars. In addition, it has a spacious cabin where they can fit up 7 passengersmaking it ideal for the actress, her husband and their three daughters.

The Model X with which Gadot surprised all his fans has two electric motors: one of front-wheel drive and another of rear wheel drive. Between the two, they generate a combined power of 671 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.