Gala Caldirola’s decisive confession about Mauricio Isla

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Gala Caldirola She is a beautiful woman, so her love situation has always been questioned and investigated. This has recently happened when she was seen in a bar with Mauricio Pinilla. Let us remember that the former soccer player has recently separated from Gissella Gallardo, after 12 years of marriage and 18 years together.

The journalist Cecilia Gutiérrez commented during her live Bombastic Prime that “they actually met in a well-known bar, which is the same bar where Marcelo Marocchino was last night, so everything happens in that bar.” And she clarified: “They met, but there were more people. Gala I was in a group with Flaviana, Yuli Cagna, who are super friends. At another table with her friends was Mauricio Pinilla. It was not a date, in fact, it was the first time they saw each other, they did not know each other and they were actually talking, because they met.

