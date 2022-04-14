Gala Caldirola’s decisive confession about Mauricio Isla

Gala Caldirola She is a beautiful woman, so her love situation has always been questioned and investigated. This has recently happened when she was seen in a bar with Mauricio Pinilla. Let us remember that the former soccer player has recently separated from Gissella Gallardo, after 12 years of marriage and 18 years together.

The journalist Cecilia Gutiérrez commented during her live Bombastic Prime that “they actually met in a well-known bar, which is the same bar where Marcelo Marocchino was last night, so everything happens in that bar.” And she clarified: “They met, but there were more people. Gala I was in a group with Flaviana, Yuli Cagna, who are super friends. At another table with her friends was Mauricio Pinilla. It was not a date, in fact, it was the first time they saw each other, they did not know each other and they were actually talking, because they met.

the same counted Gala when asked about it: “I was with Yuli at a farewell party and we went to the bar for a while. There we agreed that he was with some mutual friends. They started talking and there was laughter, but nothing more.” And he clarified: “I am a free and single person. The day I’m with someone, I’ll tell. When I have had a relationship I have been transparent in telling it. Why wouldn’t I do it now?”

On the other hand, it has been announced that the Spanish influencer is the next PCR guest on Chilevisión. Although it is not broadcast yet, in the preview it is seen that she talked about her relationship with Mauritius Island and made a harsh confession, implying that there is no turning back: “I adore Mauro, but he and I are different.”

And he added “I don’t even think about whether or not I would return with him. He has a partner, he is in a relationship.” Regarding the girlfriend of her ex, Thati Lira, Gala He expanded: “I knew her, we had worked together on occasion.” Regarding her current sentimental situation, she expressed: “I believe in love (…) I don’t know if it would be so easy to let someone into my life right now.”