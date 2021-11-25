GALA continues to rise | + 70% for FOMO and new titles

Still Gala. Despite Bitcoin has started timidly to come forward, the world of metaverse and gods games continues undaunted in its advance, with Gala which is confirmed as one of the best of the day even taking into account the coin with low market cap.

Another great success for $ GALA, which is confirmed as a very fit protocol also in relation to a sector that is growing in double digits for days, finally finding the appreciation it deserves.

$ GALA is still the queen of the market

It is not said that this new ATH be the last. Who wants to invest in $ GALA can do it with Coinbase – go here for a free account – exchange broker who was the first in the world to go public and which offers a safe experience for buying dozens of tokens.

Within this exchange we also find one quick exchange low cost, along with the program Earn, which allows you to earn crypto for free simply by answering questions.

Still boom for Gala: our analysis

Only taking into account the latest ones 24 hours, at the time of writing $ GALA recorded an increase of almost 70%, impressive even taking into account the level of market capitalization from which it started. Growth in no uncertain terms – with a wave of purchases that is not yet clear, as a single event, what triggered it.

There has been some great news in the last few 24 hours: the tournament of Spider Tanks proceeds with a great success with the public – as was announced the arrival of The Candy Queen, another title that is added to parterre already relatively large of the group. Group which, we remind you, does not directly manage a single platform, but an entire framework that also allows the purchase and sale of NFT related to this type of games.

Also the opening to the purchase of new nodes of Townstar exerted a fair amount of force bullish regarding the price of $ GALA, but here too we are faced with an event which, at least on its own, cannot be considered as the trigger for growth of this type.

There FOMO, or the fear of missing the train by many investors is certainly playing in favor of price of $ GALA, with a growth in the short term that for tokens of this capitalization is simply of science fiction.

Too late to enter Gala?

In our opinion, no – although the correct position to take in this case would still work analyzed carefully. Such growth could trigger a short-term correction – and we expect some volatility in the next few trading hours. As for the medium and long term, we believe that there is still a great deal room for growth for this token – even if only taking into account the fact that it is listed only by a few exchange.

The bullish pressures may continue when it is more widespread and when a greater number of users can also purchase it for speculative purposes. In addition to the usual pay attention to corrections, we believe the good time of Gala could continue, in particular if other tokens of the same sector, such as for example, were to continue to push also $ MANA from Decentraland And $ SAND from The Sandbox.

A games sector that is strong enough to even deserve our full attention. Soon – and we don’t usually do this preview – there will be a special of Cryptocurrency.it dedicated to the world of gaming on blockchain, with some gems for those who think they arrived too late on the main tokens.