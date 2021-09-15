Gala Games listed on Binance: buy in September 2021?

Gala Games GALA / USD is a project that attempts to reshape the way gamers play video games so as to reintroduce control into the hands of players when it comes to their in-game assets.

Players can own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and influence the governance of games within the Gala Games ecosystem.

The Binance listing as a catalyst for growth

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and play-to-earn games are among the hottest trends in the cryptocurrency industry, as each offers new points of attraction for newcomers.

Each participant has ways in which they can generate wealth rather than spend money to be part of a community.

Historically on many centralized games, gamers spent hundreds of dollars on in-game assets and spent countless hours playing, which could potentially be stolen from them if the studio goes down or decides to shut down game servers instantly.

Gala Games (GALA) is a solution to this problem. It’s a blockchain-focused project that saw its GALA token go public on Binance on September 13.

In fact, trading for the GALA / BTC, GALA / BNB, GALA / BUSD and GALA / USDT trading pairs opened on September 13th at 06:00 (UTC).

The question on everyone’s mind right now is: is GALA worth buying after this listing and does it have the potential for growth?

Should you buy Gala Games (GALA)?

On September 14, Gala Games (GALA) was worth $ 0.048.

To get a better perspective of this point of value, we will look at its historical performance prior to listing, as well as its all-time highest value.

Gala’s all-time high occurred after listing on Binance when the token rose to a value of $ 0.073. In other words, compared to its value as of September 14, the token was worth $ 0.025 or 52% higher at its peak.

In terms of performance in August, GALA saw its lowest point on August 7, where the value was only $ 0.016.

Its high point in August was on August 26, where the token was worth $ 0.037. Based on this data, we can see the value had increased by $ 0.021 or 131% during the month of August.

With all of this in mind and the future potential of NFT-based games bringing gamers back control of their in-game assets, we can expect the GALA token to hit $ 0.064 by the end of September, making it a worthwhile purchase.