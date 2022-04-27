Gala Met 2022: the list of guests that are rumored for the appointment of May 2

The MET gala is one of the most anticipated events of the year, especially for the world of fashion. Directed by Anna Wintourthis year personalities from the fashion, film, music or entertainment industry, at a benefit gala kicking off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress annual fashion show in New York City.

If in September of last year the previous edition called In America: A Lexicon of Fashionthis second part will be named In America: An Anthology of Fashionwhose theme will be ‘golden glamour’. Therefore, the looks of the guests will have to be inspired by the glamor of the America’s Gilded Agefocusing on the iconic city of New York.

The ceremony will be presented by Hamish BowlesGlobal Editorial Director of vogue; the actress Vanessa Hudgens; and the TV star La La Anthony. On the other hand, the co-hosts of this edition will be Regina King, Lin-Manuel Mirandala and the couple formed by Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds. And what about the rest of the guests?



Blake Lively at the MET 2018 gala // Getty



The reason why Taylor Swift could return to the MET gala

One of the most anticipated stars on the red carpet of this MET gala is Taylor Swift. The singer has not attended this ceremony since 2016 and she could do it for a great reason: she isClose friend of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, two of the co-hosts. At least this is the theory that many of his followers on social networks maintain.

Harry Styles, his second MET gala

Harry Styles He was one of the great protagonists of the 2019 MET gala with a surprising look that gave a lot to talk about. A Gucci design made up of oversize black trousers and a sheer blouse of the same color.

Last year, the British could not attend the ceremony because it coincided with his tour love on tour, but this year the European leg of this tour doesn’t start until June 11, so he could appear at his second MET gala.



Alessandro Michele and Harry Styles at the MET 2019 gala // Getty



The cast of Euphoria, one of the most anticipated

If there is any series that has swept young people and the world of fashion for its studied outfits, that has been Euphoria. Although everything points to Zendaya -which has already attended other editions- will not be able to attend the one held in May, rumors suggest that Syndey sweeney Y alexa demie They have accepted your invitations.



The protagonists of the series ‘Euphoria’ // Getty



The Kardashian clan, faithful to the appointment

One of the great protagonists of the MET gala year after year is the clan kardashian. Chris Jenner and her five fashion-loving daughters never miss this date where they can wear extravagant outfits, even become the most talked about thing at the ceremony as happened to Kim Kardashian last year.

For this reason, their attendance at this new edition is practically confirmed.