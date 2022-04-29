Gala Met 2022: when is it, schedule, theme, guests and how to watch online

ORn year after another, with the exception of the break due to the pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York welcomes the Met Gala. Each one has one thematic different and this 2022 have a very special It will also be an opportunity to see the parade of the guest celebrities and it will be a continuation of what we already saw in the previous edition.

Schedule and when is the Met Gala 2022

After recovering much of the so-called ‘old normal’, New York witnessing the glamor, extravagance and passion for fashion. The 2022 Met Gala will take place next May 2 in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and begin to be broadcast in Spain from the 0:00 hours.

theme and guests

This year, the gala will have a very special theme for the city of skyscrapers. We already saw it in the previous edition and its theme aims to pay homage to American fashion: ‘America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

Specifically, the Met Gala 2022 tries to show a very specific period such as the glamor of the America’s Gilded Agehow is the one who goes from 1870 to 1890. During those years, New York experienced a time of change, both cultural and industrial, and that caused fashion to become something extravagant. The vivid colors they took over everything, besides the dresses in gold, silver or bronze. Nor did they lack pompous sleeves and they behaved great accessories.

The Guest List of the Met Gala 2022 will have celebrities who are passionate about fashion. However, still is not confirmed the list of celebrities who will pass through the red carpet. Anna Wintourdirector of ‘Vogue’ began in 1995 to set the guidelines for this gala and is the one who approves each person on the guest list.

who is sure not to be Zendaya, since the actress confirmed that she will not be able to go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for professional reasons. To understand the type of celebrities that could attend the Met Gala 2022, you only have to look at the previous edition. In it we could see Jennifer López, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Megan Fox or Jeremy Pope.

how to watch online

Despite the fact that tickets to attend the Met Gala 2022 are around $30,000according to the ‘New York Times’, the live broadcast is totally free. Starting at midnight, ‘Vogue’ will broadcast the fashion festival through its digital platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. This year, the presenters will be Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony and the editor of ‘Vogue’, Hamish Bowles.