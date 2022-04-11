Galán de Televisa became a woman, a drastic change | INSTAGRAM

Many Internet users did not expect to see him like this, the great transformation of the Televisa soap opera heartthrob impressed thousands, because after losing his exclusivity contract he became a woman and left the ranks of TV Azteca for a project with Televisa.

Ernesto Laguardia is the actor we are talking about, he spent many years participating in productions with Televisa, thanks to a contract that kept him tied, he could not carry out projects with other television stations.

However, it was in 2017 when the famous decided to sign with Aztec TV to participate as a villain in “Las Malcriadas”, one of the last telenovelas made by said production company, as well as participating in ‘Come the Joy’ and ‘Winding’to later try his luck on Telemundo.

Ernesto also led the program today for eight years, leaving them in 2011, there were rumors that he would have had something to do with Galilea Montijo, but they were never confirmed.

It was for the play “H0mophobia is not a thing for Men”, for which She turneda change that left everyone impressed, in truth he didn’t look like himself, not one bit.

Ernesto Laguardia was transformed and looked unrecognizable.



The actor has many projects on the horizon and his fans will be there to support him, right now remembering how it was that such an impressive change occurred that no one expected from him, but what a great experience it is and showing how professional he is in terms of acting.

Ernesto Laguardia currently has several projects on the horizon, in addition, “Los Parientes Pobres” begins on April 25, so we recommend that you enjoy it again in the program where its best content is broadcast.

There is no doubt that both the actor and the producer also knew how to do their job that the soap operas they have made up to now can continue to be a success, which is why many viewers watch them again with great pleasure.