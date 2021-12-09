Galatasaray, Sarri: “Renewal? I’m at ease here. I want to cross Barcelona”

A territorial domain is not enough for the Lazio in the first place play-off against Galatasaray. Disappointed but not too much, Maurizio Sarri commented on the microphones of Sky Sport the white goal draw against Terim’s team: “We played a good game, keeping it firmly in our fist and never risking. We missed something in the last 20 meters, a steady ball. It wasn’t easy then playing against a team that didn’t want to play and with an unplayable ground it slowed us down a lot. the great dominance had we could create something more “.

WHERE SHOULD LAZIO GROW? – “You have to grow in winning these games and be continuous in your performance. To transform territorial dominance into something else. In terms of order we have made progress compared to the other games. We had to risk more, we have brought a thousand balls to the half court. opponent, something was missing in the last step “.

BASIC – “He is a tactically very intelligent boy, he has a good technical quality and notable physical qualities. He can still grow a lot, he arrived a few months ago, without speaking our language, he has changed the way he eats and plays. He is integrating well. rapid”.

RENEWAL, LAZIO SQUARE RIGHT? – “I hope so, I feel good, honestly I am very at ease. Let’s see any developments and what we can plan”.

WHAT POINT IS LAZIO AT? – “One always hopes to find few difficulties, then in the real world the difficulties are always enough. Let’s say that we are in line with what we expected”.

At the end of the match the coach Maurizio Sarri he also spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel: “In terms of supremacy we played a good and orderly game with great control and we conceded very little. Sorry not to have hit the second round, there was something missing inside the area, as well as the last pass and something especially in the last twenty meters of the field. Something was certainly missing but I’m happy because what worried me was the lack of order and now I’m seeing it “.

STEPS FORWARD – “The group was balanced and the mistake in the first leg may have weighed but it was not even obvious to pass it because it was difficult, but it should not be considered as a mistake. These things happen. A game like this cannot make me go home disappointed and angry, I am only angry because of the result because we deserved to win it but I’m happy because we are starting to be much more tidy and compact. The difficulty was playing football against a team that didn’t want to play for it, the ground didn’t help with our way of playing the ball on the ground and this slowed down the action. “

LUIS ALBERTO – “Luis Alberto had a little problem in training. Fortunately, the instrumental tests gave a negative response but he still had this annoyance. If I could, he wouldn’t even go in. Sassuolo has an out-of-class dribble and is achieving great results, they’ve missed some with the minor teams and won with Juve and drew with Napoli. It is a team that can send you over the edge, it will certainly be a different match to prepare and you need a lot of patience “.

Asked by DAZN, Sarri commented on the match as follows: “There was something missing in the area but we played a good game, controlling it for 90 minutes without allowing restarts. We found a team that never conceded a goal away from home and didn’t want to play football tonight. This terrain does not help us because it greatly lengthens the playing times. Evolution of football? I read that Sarri is complaining but it is an observation, our work has changed. If this continues, I’ll stop. Draw? I would like to find Barcelona because they are the only team I have never faced in my career“.