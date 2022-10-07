Galatasaray would dream of attracting Cristiano Ronaldo in January

According to the Turkish media Fotomac, Galatasaray would dream of bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo (37) during the winter transfer window, even if a potential transfer seems very hypothetical for several reasons.

A way out for Cristiano Ronaldo (37) in January? According to Turkish media Fotomac, Galatasaray would dream of attracting the Portuguese superstar during the winter transfer window. The Istanbul club had already surveyed the Portuguese entourage last summer, without success since the player – on the way out – wanted to join a team engaged in the Champions League. He finally stayed with the Red Devils where he is content with the Europa League without managing to regain his legendary efficiency (one goal in nine games in all competitions).

Under contract until 2023, the Portuguese could offer himself a new challenge in the heart of winter and Galatasaray would see himself as his next destination. On paper, however, a transfer seems difficult to imagine since the team of Bafatimbi Gomis, Dries Mertens or Mauro Icardi is not playing in any European competition this season (only 13th in the last championship).

Ronaldo also earns a gigantic salary. According to Fotomac, this does not dampen the optimism of the club’s board and one of its members, Erden Timur, in charge of transfers. The latter would say he is ready to mobilize all financial resources to offer an attractive contract to the former Real Madrid player.

In the meantime, he is fueling the wildest hopes of the team’s fervent supporters. “We have come across names that push dreams, and we still do, he confided on the DS TV channel. We even went to very, very imaginary names. People will not limit their imagination. I cannot give names at this time. Because we will continue this dialogue and sincere process for the periods to come.”