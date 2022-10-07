Galatasaray would dream of Cristiano Ronaldo

7:26

According to Turkish media Fotomac, Galatasaray is still dreaming about Cristiano Ronaldo during the winter transfer window. Erden Timur, member of the Turkish club’s board of directors in charge of transfers, would still be in contact with the Portuguese and his entourage, whom he had already surveyed last summer. He would say he is ready to mobilize all the financial resources to pay the enormous salary of the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

A departure to Turkey still seems very hypothetical since Galatasaray is not playing in any European competition this season.