Galatasaray would dream of Cristiano Ronaldo
According to Turkish media Fotomac, Galatasaray is still dreaming about Cristiano Ronaldo during the winter transfer window. Erden Timur, member of the Turkish club’s board of directors in charge of transfers, would still be in contact with the Portuguese and his entourage, whom he had already surveyed last summer. He would say he is ready to mobilize all the financial resources to pay the enormous salary of the fivefold Ballon d’Or.
A departure to Turkey still seems very hypothetical since Galatasaray is not playing in any European competition this season.
Kanté left to leave Chelsea… but to stay in England
What future for N’Golo Kante? According to Foot Mercato, the French midfielder should leave Chelsea at the end of the season. The London club does not plan to extend his contract which expires next June. Repeated injuries and his high salary would have convinced the management of the Blues to end an adventure that began in 2016. If he leaves Chelsea, Kanté (31) would like to continue his career in the Premier League. Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs likely to be interested in the ex-Caennais.
It’s official, Jorge Sampaoli is back as Sevilla coach
Sevilla FC have formalized the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as coach. The Argentine coach, without a club since leaving OM last summer, takes over from Julen Lopetegui on the Andalusian bench, which he already attended during the 2016-2017 season.
Sampaoli arrived in Seville
Barcelona: “The doors are open for Messi”, says the club’s economic vice-president
Eduard Romeu, economic vice-president of FC Barcelona, launched a new appeal with his foot to Lionel Messi, this Thursday during the presentation of the closing of the 2021/22 financial year and the 2022/23 budget to the club’s sociox.
“Like when he was playing, he controls the ball (the timing, editor’s note), he confided. It is a subject for the sports management. If he thinks about it, we will get to work. But yes, it He is an asset to Barça and the club’s doors are open to him.”
Manchester City: Guardiola denies “the Real clause” for Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has denied there is a clause in Erling Haaland’s contract allowing him to join Real Madrid. “It’s not true, said the Spaniard. He doesn’t have a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. Rumors and people talking, we can’t control them. always worried about what we can control. What is important is that he has adapted very well, we have the feeling that he is happy here. We will try with him and all those who want to stay from make them happy. In the future, no one knows, but he’s happy, he’s settled in perfectly, he’s incredibly loved and that’s the most important thing.”
Who to replace Ghisolfi in Lens?
Florent Ghisolfi formalized his departure from Lens on Wednesday at a press conference. He will officially step down as sporting director in the coming weeks. According to Foot Mercato, the Pas-de-Calais club is eyeing Grégory Lorenzi, currently stationed in Brest, to replace him.
