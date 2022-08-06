Galatasaray would have tried his luck with Cristiano Ronaldo

Announced on the departure of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking for a base for several weeks. Many clubs appear, in the four corners of the globe, in a more or less serious way. Recently, Galatasaray would have tried the blow.

Will leave, will not leave? The Cristiano Ronaldo file is one of the hottest in the transfer window, and it has been going on for several weeks. Wanting to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League, the Portuguese legend is struggling to find a base that matches his ambitions.

Several clubs seem to be positioning themselves, but none can offer CR7 what he expects. Sport indicates that a new surprising offer would have arrived on the desk of the Mancunian striker. It emanates from Galatasaray.

It took nothing for the rumor to swell. It all started from a ‘like’ from Cristiano Ronaldo to a comment on an Instagram post asking him to sign for Galatasaray. From that moment, the Turkish supporters, among the most active in the world, launched a campaign with the message: “Cristiano Ronaldo, come to Galatasaray”.

Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük then confirmed the news that there had been contact between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Istanbul club.

A double sporting and financial obstacle

Flattered by the interest, Cristiano Ronaldo would not have followed up. The Portuguese would like to play in the Champions League, which will not be the case for Galatasaray this season. Another major concern for the Turkish club is that they absolutely do not have the funds to conclude such a transaction. He will at least have had the merit of trying, in vain.

The Cristiano Ronaldo file is far from having delivered its verdict, and no one knows to date where the Portuguese will play next season.