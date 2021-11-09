Galaxy A53 is ready to amaze you: here is its look

Samsung also particularly points to mid range of the smarpthone market, launching each different models divided into various price ranges below 500 euros. Last year we saw how well the Galaxy A52 did, and now Samsung is ready to launch its own successor.

It will be called Galaxy A53 the new mid-range from Samsung and you can have a preview by looking at the images in the gallery, shared by Steve H. It will be an evolution soft of Galaxy A52, with a design very similar to its predecessor: previously we see a centrally perforated display with 120 Hz refresh rate, while on the back we see a photographic module with three sensors and the LED flash.