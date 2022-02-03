Galaxy M12, the offer not to be missed for the inexhaustible smartphone

Among the Amazon offers for February you can also find the Galaxy M12, a budget smartphone that focuses on battery life

Of cheap smartphones the market is full of them, but the one made by Samsung wants to meet the needs of those looking for practicality and durability in their mobile device. It is from the enhancement of these two aspects that the Korean company has created the Galaxy M12a low-end device that sacrifices a superfine technical data sheet and high-profile components in favor of two features destined to please everyone: the battery life and it big screen.

A winning combination for those who use the smartphone to perform basic operations and do not have too many pretensions, preferring rather reliability and savings. Own Galaxy M12 is the protagonist of new Amazon offers for February: you can find it in promotion at 189.99 euroswith lightning-fast delivery for all Prime subscribers and immediate availability at the time of writing.

Galaxy M12, the features: a real battery-phone

The cheap smartphone from Samsung boasts a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution, a feature that combined with a low-energy octa-core processor and a unit 5,000 mAh battery with charger included in the package, it will guarantee up to two days of charge with medium-intense use. The device is accompanied by 128 gigabytes of internal storage space, but those who want can expand the memory up to 1 terabyte by inserting a Micro SD to be purchased separately; also included a quad camera on the rear with 48 megapixel main sensor and 5 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 123-degree angle of view to add more perspective to your shots.

The operating system is Android 11 customized with Samsung’s proprietary OneUI interface, feature-rich and secure. Also included is NFC technology to make contactless payments via the Samsung Pay or Google Pay platform, and dual-SIM connectivity to insert two physical SIMs into the smartphone, thanks to the trolley in three formats. As we have already explained in this article, Galaxy M12 is among the Samsung smartphones destined to be updated to Android 12.

