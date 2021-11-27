Galaxy Note, the “de profundis” sounds: bad news for all Samsung fans

From Korea comes a new indiscretion on the future of the Galaxy Note range. Samsung’s choices and possible short and medium term implications

The news was already in the air ever since beginning of the year and the silences on the point by the headquarters of Samsung they have further increased the circulation of suspicions and sometimes even antithetical hypotheses. The series Galaxy Note it would be (again) one step away from goodbye and this time some new information from Korean territory confirms it.

According to what was collected by the online publication ETNews, the historic range of smartphones with S-Pen would have been excluded from the rich group of Samsung devices expected for 2022. An unwelcome novelty for the fans of the Korean house, which adds up to another news that can be predicted: the Seoul-based company has decided to cut the production of its current ones Galaxy Note 20 And Note 20 Ultra, at this point the last bastions of one of the most successful lines on the Android market. A matter of a few weeks or months before the Galaxy Note range finally disappears from the market.

In any case, the pessimistic hypotheses endorsed by the source are not surprising if we consider the path developed by Samsung in this 2021. The iconic S-Pen it was in fact “cleared” the prerogative of the top-of-the-range smartphones marketed by the Korean company (initially Galaxy S21 Ultra and, only more recently, Galaxy Z Fold 3), a clear sign of a change in strategy that could even involve, according to dating rumors all still to be confirmed, even the mid-range smartphones, with the most refined models of the Galaxy A range in the lead.

Galaxy Note will return from the “window” thanks to the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Although not yet confirmed, the choice to put the range aside Galaxy Note it would find explanation in a plurality of factors, among which above all the success of the folding smartphones. The “spiritual” successor of the iconic line with the S-Pen on board will, on the other hand, be the future ones Galaxy Z Fold, which go well with the markedly productive vocation given the generous dimensions of the display. And in order to avoid confusion between two models that aim at the same target audience (ie the professional and business segment), Samsung would have decided to cut out the “weaker” and less innovative alternative, although historically appreciated by consumers. and with an appeal now rooted in the market.

In any case, the range Galaxy Note it shouldn’t totally disappear, at least as we have known it so far. According to some rumors reported on the net, the next Galaxy S22 Ultra will stand out on the market as a true successor to Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, thanks to the native presence of the S-Pen and the typical rectangular aesthetic language. Without neglecting the rumors about the arrival of models Galaxy Note Fan Edition, an idea that according to the rumors it would already be teasing Samsung executives and that could happen in 2023.