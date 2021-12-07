Galaxy S20 FE on offer at a special price

The Galaxy S20 FE was launched by Samsung with the aim of challenging “Chinese” smartphones on their own field, that of value for money. The result, however, was not the best, especially due to a slightly too high list price. Today December 6However, the day has come when the Galaxy S20 FE becomes a really interesting smartphone. The cell phone, in fact, is in offer on Amazon at € 399 with a 40% discount on the recommended price.









There Galaxy S20 FE datasheet it makes us understand why we are talking about a real top of the range, even if it came out more than a year ago. On board we find the chipset Snapdragon 865 which guarantees top performance. And the same can be said of the photographic sector that despite the “only” three sensors allows you to take very defined images, also thanks to the 30x Space Zoom. The Samsung smartphone adapts to any situation: multitasking, photos, videos and live streaming. At this price the Galaxy S20 FE it becomes a smartphone with very few equals, especially for those looking for a very reliable device.

Galaxy S20 FE: technical characteristics

The version of the Galaxy S20 FE in offered on Amazon mount a Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, expandable with a microSD. Although it is a processor from last year, it is Snapdragon 865 it still offers more than decent performance today (you won’t have big problems even with the heaviest applications). One of the strong points of the smartphone is definitely the 6.5 “Super AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Like all Samsung’s top-of-the-range smartphones, the Galaxy S20 FE focuses heavily on the photographic sector. In the back there are three sensors: 12 Megapixel main, 12MP ultra-wide angle and an 8MP telephoto lens that allows shots with a zoom up to 30x. Thanks to the various modes on the camera app it is possible to take bright images even in the absence of light. In addition, up to 10 photos and 4 videos can be obtained with just one click.

There battery is 4500mAh and allows you to get to the end of the day without too many worries. Thanks to 25W fast charging 30 minutes are enough to have 50% charge. In addition, the smartphone also has the “reverse charge” and allows you to recharge other devices wirelessly.

Galaxy S20 FE on offer on Amazon: price and discount

With one 40% discount on the list price, the Galaxy S20 FE is one of the most interesting smartphones on offer right now on Amazon. To buy it you have to spend € 399, in line with other smartphones that have similar characteristics. The smartphone is sold and shipped by Amazon, but you have to wait a while for the shipment and it is probably expected after Christmas (delivery between December 24th and January 20th). The price is one of the lowest in recent months on Amazon for the Samsung smartphone.