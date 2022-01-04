GALAXY S21 FE 5G review. THE CONCRETE – Andrea Galeazzi

Smartphone concrete and reliable. Yes, no New Year’s Eve, no wow effect but a S21 FE very balanced, which represents a reasonable average of the various S21s. A compromise between size, performance and autonomy which, as soon as it drops a little in price, I believe will have a future!

Packaging and content

In packaging we find alone the smartphone and the cable USB-C. No power supply, that would be from 25W.

Design and touch-and-feel materials

Galaxy S21 FE it is built in glass Gorilla Glass Victus, back cover in plastic (quality) and frame in aluminum. I really like the feedback that it makes when holding it in the hand, even though it’s made of plastic it just feels well built. The display is AMOLED and then we find the function always on. About the connectivity we find NFC, WiFi6, 5G, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Google Pay, Android Auto and Samsung Pay.

Display

Mount a panel Dynamic AMOLED 2X with resolution FHD + from 6.4 ″ and refresh a 120Hz. The sampling rate of the touch is 240Hz and the blue light, reduced by 7.5%, is handled by artificial intelligence. We have always been used to great displays from Samsung and this is no exception. Very nice, ok the functioning of the sensor of brightness and ok la reactivity of the touch.

Processor and memory

The processor is manufactured by Qualcomm, it is about the Snapdragon 888 at 5nm with Adreno 660 GPU flanked by 6GB from RAM And 128GB from internal memory or 8GB from RAM And 256GB from memory internal in both cases not expandable.

Battery

There battery it’s a 4500mAh fast charging compatible a 25W (0-50% in 30 minutes) and wireless charging a 15W. Reverse rapid charging is also possible. A bit like all smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 888 its behavior is from Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hide therefore theautonomy it varies a lot according to use. I arrived in the evening, during my classic stress day, with the 15%.

Software and ecosystem

It is one of the first smartphones to go out with Android 12 And ONEUI 4.0 “out of the box”. As I have already told you in the wine cellar videos I congratulate Samsung for speed and above all consistency of updates but the OneUI has “hidden” Android 12 making it look very similar to 11. However, you can always count on the Samsung ecosystem, complete and reliable. Now a certainty.

Photo and video

The room compartment is formed from: a principal 12MP OIS f / 1.8;

12MP OIS f / 1.8; a ultra-wide angle 12MP f / 2.2 with 123 ° field of view;

12MP f / 2.2 with 123 ° field of view; a telephoto lens from 8MP f / 2.4 OIS with 3X optical zoom (the digital one reaches 30X).

from 8MP f / 2.4 OIS with 3X optical zoom (the digital one reaches 30X). camera internal 32MP f / 2.2. With the photo it behaves well, I put it a hair under the S21 and (obviously) a lot under the S21 Ultra. Ditto for the videos.

Audio

The audio it’s stereo and feels good, just a little bit of bass is missing and the headphone jack is missing.

Apps and gaming

Speed And fluidity I’m certainly not a problem for this CPU. Agility to move between apps promoted. The feed of the vibration instead a little less. So and so. Real Racing opens in 8 seconds and runs smoothly, without problems also thanks to the 120Hz display.

Final judgement