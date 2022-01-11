Galaxy S21 FE already in super discount on Amazon: today’s top offer

Released a few days ago and already on super offer on Amazon. We are talking about one of the first smartphones released in this 2022: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). As we have become accustomed to in recent years, the Korean company launches after a couple of months a “low cost” version of its top of the range, designed specifically for users and fans of the Galaxy S series. The goal is always to launch a powerful smartphone, but at an affordable price. This year, however, the list price is quite high, but fortunately the Galaxy S21FE is already on offer on Amazon.









Today we can buy it at a price of € 675.33, 12% less than the list price. It may seem like a small discount, but you have to think that the smartphone has only been out on the market for about ten days. If you are looking for one stop of the range martphone on super offer, take the Galaxy S21 FE into consideration. On board are some of the best components the market offers right now, including the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

If you want to stay updated in real time on the best Amazon offers, we recommend you subscribe for free to the “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram: to do it just click here.

Galaxy S21 FE: the technical characteristics

For the first smartphone launched in 2022, Samsung wanted to go big. The newest member of the Galaxy S21 family has one data sheet very interesting and well balanced: powerful processor, three interchangeable rear cameras and a battery that allows you to get to the end of the day without too many worries. But let’s analyze the Galaxy S21 FE data sheet.

Already the screen makes us understand that the Samsung smartphone does not seek compromises: we find a 6.4 “diagonal display, with very thin bezels and refresh rate that reaches up to 120Hz. You have the option to set the refresh rate based on the apps you are using, in order to also preserve the battery (when you play you will always have the most from the screen). The display also protects the eyes by reducing the emission of blue light. Below the display we find the Snapdragon 888 chipset supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

The South Korean company has also worked a lot on the photographic sector. In the back we find three goals: 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, another 12 MP wide-angle sensor and finally an 8 Megapixel telephoto lens with Space Zoom up to 30x. On the front there is a 32 Megapixel camera that allows you to take perfect selfies even in low light situations. In the camera app there are the classic features for take pictures and record videos to be uploaded immediately on your social profiles.

The Galaxy S21 FE also received the IP68 certification and it is possible to immerse it in water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. There 4500mAh battery ensures an autonomy of at least 24 hours and thanks to the fast recharge you have 50% in less than 30 minutes. It also supports wireless fast charging.

Galaxy S21 FE on offer on Amazon: price and discount

The new Galaxy S21 FE is already on offer on Amazon at a price of € 675.33, 12% less than the price list. Buying it today saves around € 100. This is also an all-time low. The smartphone is sold and shipped directly from the e-commerce site.

The Galaxy S21 FE it is available in three colors: black, lavender and white.

Galaxy S21 FE – lavender