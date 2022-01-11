Galaxy S21 FE put to the test by PBKreviews: as seen from the inside

The new Galaxy S21 FE has already been put to the test by youtuber PBKrevies. Here is how the device is seen from the inside

Waiting for Samsung to launch its new ones flagship Galaxy S22, the smartphone market has recently welcomed the Galaxy S21 FE. This is the now classic Fan Edition version of the devices launched last year by the Asian company, with some interesting news both in terms of design that of specifications hardware and software.

As often happens in these cases, when a new smartphone model is launched, there are several YouTube channels ready to analyze everything in detail. This time, he got the preview PBKreviews which, after disassembling the Galaxy S21 FE, has come to an interesting conclusion.

Galaxy S21 FE, repairing it will be very simple according to PBKreviews

The youtuber PBKReviews had the opportunity to put his hand to the new Galaxy S21 FE and to analyze it in detail. The rear plastic shell gives the possibility to disassemble everything in a much simpler way than expected. There are screws and glue to hold the front camera still, the only details to keep in mind when proceeding with delicate operations. And there are also the sides 5G antennas, which are part of the mainboard. Once the first layer is removed, we will find the three rear cameras: 12MP main wide angle, 12MP ultra wide angle and 8MP tele.

One of the main difficulties is represented by the fingerprint sensor under the display, with the adhesive holding it in place to be removed very carefully. And immediately below is the battery. Within the video, then, the removal and the display replacement. In this case, it will be necessary to remove the body, screws and various internal components. Nothing impossible, if you have a little manual skills. PBKreviews gave a final grade of 7.5 out of 10 as regards the repairability of the device.