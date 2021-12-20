Galaxy S21 gives you Chromebook Go, Z Flip3 a Tab S6 Lite

The official promotion Samsung that gave the Galaxy Chromebook Go ended on December 19, 2021, however, MediaWorld and Unieuro are replacing it. from 20 December 2021 has created combo promotions where, by combining two products, it is possible to obtain significant discounts thus making the latest Christmas deals.

The subject of the promotion are both Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, offered at the same time alone with a significant decline as well as an all-time low, especially for the former. Let’s see them in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S21 goes back to idle and gives you a Chromebook

The most compact smartphone among the top of the range of 2021, Samsung Galaxy S21, is thus at a great price on MediaWorld and Unieuro, which equalized the required amount. As already addressed several times, this is an excellent smartphone with a 6.2 “Super Amoled FHD + display, Exynos 2100 processor sufficiently optimized between performance and consumption, triple rear camera of excellent quality and 4200 mAh battery that guarantees to arrive in the evening without particular problems.

In fact, the smartphone is proposed to:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 gives you a Tablet or a Chromebook

Perhaps even more tempting, however, is the promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, the most stylish folding on the market with its clamshell opening. It is a high-end smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, an internal display that folds from about 6.7 inches AMOLED and a small external display to consult the time, the events on the agenda and notifications. It features a good photographic sector with a standard 12 megapixel camera and an ultra-wide-angle 12 megapixel camera. Find more details in our Galaxy Z Flip3 review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is proposed to:

Furthermore, if you have an old smartphone you can receive an additional discount with the “Change with Galaxy” promotion valid until January 3, 2022.