Galaxy S21, the price continues to collapse: new all-time low

The release of the Galaxy S22 (which will officially arrive on the market at the beginning of March, but which can already be pre-ordered), is bringing the first effects: the price of the Galaxy S21 He begins to collapse on the various e-commerce platforms. One of best offers we find it on Amazonwhere is the Galaxy S21 (128GB) is on offer at € 599.90, well the 32% less than the introductory price. For a smartphone of this type it is a real bomb offer: Yes they save almost € 300 and you can also buy it in 12 convenient monthly installments at zero interest.









Even if a year has passed since its release, the Galaxy S21 remains one of the best smartphones around and at this price it is really an opportunity not to be missed. If before it was already a tough competitor for the iPhone 13, so the challenge becomes very difficult. The Samsung smartphone features some of the best components available on the market, including a super smooth screen with refresh rate up to 120Hz and a photographic compartment that allows you to record videos and take photos at an almost professional level. But you have to be quick to take advantage of the promotion: the demand is very high and stocks could run out at any moment.

Galaxy S21 data sheet

The Galaxy S21 is a guarantee from all points of view: excellent components, great reliability and a graphical interface by now tested.

The screen is a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x with resolution in FHD e refresh rate at 120Hz. In addition to being super smooth, the display also has ad hoc functions to protect the eyes from blue light and not make them tire too much. Under the body there is the Exynos 2100 chipset with a support 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable with a microSD).

Samsung has focused heavily on the photographic sector to raise the bar even more. On the Galaxy S21 we find three rear cameras: that 12 Megapixel main, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 64 Megapixel telephoto lens. The selfie camera is 10 Megapixel. One of the main innovations is the SpaceZoom 30x which allows you to grasp even the smallest detail. Furthermore, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence, both photos and videos are ready to be published on social networks, without the need to use special effects. The night mode is inevitable for situations where there is little light.

We close with the battery from 4000mAh with 25W fast charging which allows you to have 100% autonomy in just over an hour. The charger is present in the package.

Galaxy S21 on offer on Amazon: price and discount

The best offer of the day. It doesn’t take much to explain how tempting the promotion launched by Amazon for the Galaxy S21. The top-of-the-range South Korean smartphone is available on offer at a price of € 599.90 32% less than the price list. For the first time the device goes under € 600 and effectively becomes a smartphone with a excellent value for money. Buying it today yes save more than 270 €, a considerable amount for a smartphone. The device is sold and shipped directly from Amazon and the delivery is made within a few days. It is also possible pay the Galaxy S21 in 12 convenient installments of € 50 per month.

Available in two colors: gray and white. The price of the white Galaxy Sa21 in the banner is wrong: clicking will open the product page and you will see the right price (€ 599.90).