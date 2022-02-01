GALAXY S21 ultra ONE YEAR LATER HOW DOES IT GO? – Andrea Galeazzi

With S22 Ultra at the gates I could only make a proof of what I have elected as best cameraphone of 2021! So let’s see how it behaves S21 Ultra after a year during my famous day, stress between events, appointments, embargoes and cars to try!

It was a long time since I did an experiential video and a try again of the genre but during all the last wine cellars I have always talked to you about how Samsung is the fastest and most constant with updates so this combined with the fact that we are talking about the top of the range .. how could it go? Practically like the first day!

I used it to navigate attached to the handlebar of the bike and I confirm the goodness of the display under the sunlight, I used it in the car and I confirm the good functioning of the GPS and Android Auto.

Autonomy? Like all the tops it is not a batteryphone but for the use I made of it it did not fare badly either. At 3pm I was with 36% battery left.

In the summer I made a comparison between all the best cameraphones and he had won the title for photographs (iPhone for videos), the speed is that of the first day so .. what can Samsung improve in a phone that is already so good? ? Ah yes, I know one thing, by now they have spoiled it practically everywhere (including Samsung) the S-Pen integrated into the Note-style body instead of having to use the special cover to contain it! This is sure to be a nice new addition to the Galaxy S series. We’ll talk about it again February 9the day set by Samsung for theUnpacked!