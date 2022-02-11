Galaxy S22 and Exynos 2200: no miracle for the AMD RDNA 2 Xclipse 920 GPU. Our tests

The wait for the first smartphone processor with a graphics component made in collaboration with AMD was enormous. The Exynos 2200, with the Xclipse 920 GPU inside, now lands on the Galaxy S22 family without too much fuss.

The excitement of Samsung Semiconductor in announcing its latest SoC for smartphones has been dampened by Samsung Electronic which, during the presentation of the new top of the range and also on the website, really well maintained, almost completely omits the aspect linked to the gaming.

Samsung Semiconductor promotional video promotes RDNA2 and Ray Tracing

Yet, after years of Adreno and Mali, the fact of having in front of a graphics processor made by AMD with a technology, RDNA 2, similar to that of the new gaming consoles, should be a sufficient argument for tell a story that hasn’t been told.

Gaming is within the DNA of the Galaxy family: with the Note 9 one of Fortnite’s most exclusive skins was given, and year after year Samsung has always praised the gaming capabilities of its phones despite having a graphics processor that was not entirely different from what the competition used.

In the Android field, in fact, the names are always Mali and Adreno, where the latter is nothing more than a Qualcomm evolution of a project born many years ago in AMD (Adreno is the anagram of Radeon) to then move on to San Diego company. Today Adreno has become the official Snapdragon GPU and for Qualcomm gaming is fundamental: it has created a console precisely to show the possibilities in the gaming field of its processors.

A question arises: if Samsung has in its hands a processor with a GPU made by AMD inside that promises, thanks to RDNA 2, even hardware ray tracing acceleration, why this aspect is not finished, along with photography and to the pen, within the massive marketing campaign that is pushing the new top of the range in these first days?

There are two hypotheses: the first is that, having to do with two models equipped with different processors for different markets Samsung wanted to keep a balance between the two products. An S22 with ray traced graphics for Europe would not have pleased the American user who, on the other hand, can only buy the Qualcomm version, without an advanced graphics engine. The two models were therefore “aligned” in terms of performance, throttling what on paper could offer the best performance.

The second hypothesis is that the Xclipse 920 GPU is not the miracle GPU that everyone has been waiting for for months and that AMD in the mobile ARM field is not yet able to make a difference as it does in the desktop, laptop and server field.

Our tests with the AMD GPU

Fortunately, having the phone in our hands for a few days, we can see how the new GPU behaves. Samsung has not released any design details: we only know that the processor is 4 nanometers and that the GPU supports hardware ray tracing and variable rate shading (VRS).

Digging a little into detail, we were also able to obtain the working frequencies of the GPU, which are set at different fixed levels.

The GPU, in its best condition, manages to reach 1.3 GHz of clock even if this speed it is kept for a very short time, then it drops.





This graph shows us how the GPU behaves, in terms of clock, when running GFX Bench Aztech Ruin High Offscreen using Vulkan as graphics api for three different “runs”.





Here, however, the results we have achieved in various graphic benchmarks, compared with those recorded by the Pixel 6 Pro, by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on Qualcomm’s reference platform and with the iPhone 13 Pro.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon Gen 1 Pixel 6 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Geekbench Compute Vulkan 8389 na 6092 14981 GFX Bench Aztech Ruin High Offscreen (Vulkan / Metal) 34 fps 52fps 30 fps 54 fps GFX Bench Aztech Ruin Offscreen (Vulkan / Metal) 88 fps 139fps 67 fps 147 fps GFX Bench 1080p Manhattan 3.1 Offscreen 105 fps 180 fps 108 fps 181 fps 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme 1755 2574 1901 3113



The data entered on the Galaxy S22 Ultra are those relating to the first iteration: it is not possible to have the temperature of the GPU, but as you can see at each test iteration the result changes and not a little. The overall duration of a benchmark, with only 3 scenarios, is around 4 minutes, so this is what happens after only 15 minutes on FPS.

Here we see instead the three screens with the results.

As you can see there is no AMD “miracle”. Several rumors had been released in December, according to which the GPU could travel at a much higher clock but for reasons of overheating Samsung had decided to limit it to 1.3 Ghz. As always, we do not give credit to the rumors, also because 1.3 GHz of clock for a GPU is already a very high value if we look at what has been done by Qualcomm and Mediatek, but at least on the frequency they had taken us.

Despite this value, the performance of the AMD GPU is barely superior to that of the Mali used last year and not yet at the level of the GPUs used by Apple on the iPhone and by Qualcomm on the new Snapdragon.

The beginning of a journey

Samsung has started a path with AMD, and this is only the first stage: the Android world, we know, is being held back in evolution by the need to maintain perfect compatibility of all components and those who try to get out of the way are penalized. The very high quality cameras of many smartphones do not stand out at the system level due to the inability of the operating system to support any manufacturer-specific changesand the same is true in the case of S22 for the graphic part.

Games for Android today are for the most part still developed in OpenGL and only in recent years have the Vulkan APIs made their way. The latter also gained an extension for ray tracing only at the end of 2020 and yet no developer has added this element to a game and it is unlikely that they willalso because it usually develops by looking at the weak link and the weak link are low-end phones.

In short, to go fast, the GPU made by AMD it would need seamless integration with the low-level operating system and above all it would need games developed to exploit its potential, therefore exclusive games for this platform. The impression, trying some games, is that Samsung is still working on the optimization phase and the insertion of something different in a world that has lived on the Adreno – Mali duopoly for years.

Fortnite has some rendering issues on the new Samsung. With both SD and HD textures

Some games, for example Fortnite, show some serious graphic problems in the management of shadows which will probably be resolved with the next updates while for the others it does not seem that there are appreciable differences with other top-of-the-range phones, precisely because today there are no games where on top smartphones there is a clear difference in performance: ARK Survival, Genshin Impact or Real Racing work on the S22 Ultra just like they work on a Pixel 6 or S21.

This could be the reason why, of the GPU made with AMD and ray tracing, during the presentation of the Galaxy S22 there is no mention: if the camera, the design and the stylus represent sure elements where the S22 stands out from the competition by adding unique features, the graphic part, despite the name, is still a work in progress.

S22 Ultra is a gaming smartphone like many other models on the market, but it is not yet (and without investment it will never become) the portable console that everyone expected and that Samsung Semiconductor promised.