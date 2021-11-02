Galaxy S22 design with no more secrets: this is how it will be

The pictures you see in the gallery are renderings of Galaxy S22 made for LetsGoDigital by digital artist Giuseppe Spinelli, obviously based on all leaks emerged on the devices that Samsung is developing. First we see the display, which will be a compact from 6.06 “ , with very few edges on all sides, edges rounded it’s a central hole to accommodate the front camera.

Once Google’s Pixel 6 has been presented, the devices in the pipeline that attract the most attention are the Galaxy S22s from Samsung. In the last few hours some interesting renderings that show the look of the smallest of the family.

Later we see the aspect that more differentiate Galaxy S22 from the Plus and Ultra variants, or the arrangement of the photographic sensors. The photographic module of Galaxy S22 will present three sensors, arranged on one single vertical line top left. The other two variants will instead present the photographic module a P shape we have seen in several leaks.

The main camera will be from 50 megapixels, there will be a 12 megapixel wide angle and one 3x optical zoom. Next to them we see the inevitable LED flash. The battery will have a capacity of 3,700 mAh, smaller compared to the 4,000 mAh found on the Galaxy S21 predecessor.

One of unknowns that remains on the Galaxy S22 series consists of the launch date: until a few weeks ago it sure looked like a launch event scheduled for January 2022, but the postponement of Galaxy S21 FE will probably mean that the Galaxy S22 will arrive not before February.