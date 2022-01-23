Galaxy S22 prices in Europe: good news arrives

As we get closer to the launch of the new top of the range Samsung, the Galaxy S22 series, are leaking more and more details about them. Roland Quandt you just revealed important details about prices.
According to as reported by the well-known leaker, There will be no particular increases for the Galaxy S22 series compared to last year’s S21. Let’s go and see the assumptions for this year:
- Samsung Galaxy S22 8 / 128GB price: € 849
- Samsung Galaxy S22 8 / 256GB price: € 899
- Samsung Galaxy S22 + 8 / 128GB price: € 1,049
- Samsung Galaxy S22 + 8 / 256GB price: € 1,099
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8 / 128GB price: € 1,249
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12 / 256GB price: € 1,349
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12 / 512GB price: € 1,499
If these prices were confirmed for Italy, then it would mean the Galaxy S22 it won’t be expensive anymore of last year’s S21, with prices practically identical to those of last year. Indeed, for models with more storage than the S22 + and S22 Ultra there may be a small discount.
It is clear that the prices we have just seen could apply to a specific country European and not for Italy. Therefore, it is fair to expect some small variations.