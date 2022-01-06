Galaxy S22 prices revealed, and there’s no good news

An insider reveals the prices of the Galaxy S22 on Twitter, and the figures reported will make those who plan to buy the new high-end Samsung smartphones turn up their noses

After the aesthetic aspect, the colors and the data sheet, the network’s attention has now shifted to the last still unknown aspect, namely i Galaxy S22 prices. And the indiscretion that has been making its way on the web for several hours now brings with it news that is anything but positive towards those who have already planned the purchase of new high-end Samsung smartphones, either because he is passionate about the brand or because he is looking for a seemingly uncompromising device. A feature, the latter, which, as we have seen in many other articles, goes well with the Galaxy S22 data sheet.

Negative news, we said. Yes, because according to what was collected by the insider @_snoopytech_, the entire line of Samsung’s top-of-the-range 2022 smartphone will suffer a inflation of the price lists of 50 or even 100 euros compared to the previous (but still current and moreover discounted) Galaxy S21. On the other hand, the signs had already emerged in the past few hours, when the Korean company made it official Galaxy S21 FE, at the end of an endless push and pull that has been running on the net for months now: the smartphone is already available for purchase at a price of 769 euros, even higher than the Galaxy S21, which should be the variant a little more complete.

Galaxy S22 prices, expected to increase compared to Galaxy S21

Galaxy S22 Series Prices (via first listings, don’t expect them to be very accurate) S22

128/8 912.00 Euro

256/8 963.50 Euro S22 +

128/8 1,119.00 Euro

256/8 1,170.50 Euro S22 Ultra

12/256 1,430.00 Euro

12/512 1,544.50 Euros# GalaxyS22

Render by @letsgodigitalNL pic.twitter.com/gY84Kxqpe5 – Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) January 4, 2022

Returning to the Galaxy S22 prices, the price increase will be higher depending on the version. As we have known for some time now, Samsung’s new 2022 top-of-the-range smartphones will be marketed in three models: the traditional one, the Plus one and the one marked Ultra, which this year will wink at the historic Galaxy Note line. Well, standard Galaxy S22 could cost in Europe 912 euros in its version with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal storage on board, while for a doubling of storage you will have to shell out fifty euros more.

The price of Galaxy S22 Plus instead it will start from 1,119 euros for its basic version and 1,170.50 euros for the one with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. But the gap will be even greater with Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will debut on the market with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 or 512 gigabytes of storage. Well, in the first case it will be necessary to pay out 1,430 euros, while the larger model will cost 1,544 euros, getting significantly closer to the folding smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Clearly these are still indiscretions, but the feeling is that the numbers just reported may correspond to the truth. We will certainly know more in the coming weeks.