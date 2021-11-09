Galaxy S22 Samsung, Snapdragon for the whole world. The Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU will only be used in Korea

One of the most heated discussions, when Samsung presents its top of the range, is that relating to the processor used: in some markets – including Italy – the Korean manufacturer uses its Exynos processors, in others it relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon.

This strategy has often proved controversial, due to a discrepancy that has become increasingly significant between the performance of Snapdragon SOCs and that of Exynos proprietary SOCs. If at the level of pure power the results have always been comparable, the Exynos solutions have often stood out for their suboptimal management of consumption.

This duality, according to the latest rumors appeared on the net, will end with the arrival of the Galaxy S22 range: all models on all markets should in fact be equipped with the SOC Snapdragon 898.

The Korean house should therefore use Qualcomm processors for the entire Galaxy S22 range: not even the Plus or Ultra models will be able to count on the homemade processor.

If the news were confirmed it would be a real setback for Samsung: the Korean company has in fact focused a lot on the SOC Exynos 2200, which can also count on a graphics card developed by AMD which promises exceptional results in the gaming field.

Other rumors, however, speak of a launch of the S22 with an Exynos processor only in South Korea. According to these rumors, Samsung would be willing to launch a limited series of S22 with Exynos in its homeland using, as mentioned, the Snapdragon 898 processor for all other markets.