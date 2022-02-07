Galaxy S22, Samsung will reuse the plastic of abandoned fishing nets

With only two days to go until the presentation of its expected line of top-of-the-range smartphones, Samsung unveils a detail on the construction that will make happy users who are more sensitive to eco-sustainability issues. The South Korean manufacturer has decided to use recycled plastic from fishing nets abandoned in the oceans for the realization of the devices Galaxy will debut next Wednesday, And for those destined to be launched in the next months. The choice must be framed within the wider initiative with which Samsung wants to reduce the environmental impact of its business.
Now and in the future, Samsung will incorporate ocean plastics into our entire product line, starting with our new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on February 9th. These devices will reflect our continued efforts to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other environmentally friendly materials, such as post-consumer recycled material (PCM) and recycled paper. With this transformation, the future of Galaxy technology will bring cutting-edge product design and better environmental impact.
Samsung does not go into more detail to specify exactly which Galaxy S22 devices will use recycled ocean plastic and to what extent. Most likely it will only be a partial use, of a material that will then be used in some elements of the product. We arrive at this hypothesis by recalling the previous indiscretions on the construction of the Galaxy which referred to the use of glass for the realization of the backcover.
Samsung recalls that every year around 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned in the oceans with effects that affect the entire marine ecosystem: fish end up in nets, coral reefs are damaged, natural habitats are endangered, without neglecting the fact that this plastic is also likely to end up in the sources of water and food used by man. Reusing this ocean plastic is a fundamental step to limit its damage to the environment.
These abandoned fishing nets are upsetting the delicate balance of our environment at an alarming rate. Collecting and reusing these nets are the first fundamental steps in keeping our oceans clean and preserving plants for our future.