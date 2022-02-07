Galaxy S22, Samsung will reuse the plastic of abandoned fishing nets

With only two days to go until the presentation of its expected line of top-of-the-range smartphones, Samsung unveils a detail on the construction that will make happy users who are more sensitive to eco-sustainability issues. The South Korean manufacturer has decided to use recycled plastic from fishing nets abandoned in the oceans for the realization of the devices Galaxy will debut next Wednesday, And for those destined to be launched in the next months. The choice must be framed within the wider initiative with which Samsung wants to reduce the environmental impact of its business.

Now and in the future, Samsung will incorporate ocean plastics into our entire product line, starting with our new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on February 9th. These devices will reflect our continued efforts to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other environmentally friendly materials, such as post-consumer recycled material (PCM) and recycled paper. With this transformation, the future of Galaxy technology will bring cutting-edge product design and better environmental impact.