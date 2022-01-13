Galaxy S22, sensational decision by Samsung: one version will not be sold

According to what is read online, it seems that Samsung has decided to officially cancel a version of the Galaxy S22

The launch of new flagships by Samsung is less and less. THE Galaxy S22 will see the light in the first quarter of 2022, and consumers are no longer in the skin. Several rumors and rumors have already come out about it, including images relating to what should be the design of the various models on sale.

According to what we read on the net, however, there would have been a resounding turnaround by the South Korean giant. Specifically, the decision seems to have been made officially delete a version of the range.

Samsung Galaxy S22, the version with Exynos 2200 will not be released

A preview of the news was revealed by the leaker Dohyun Kim on Twitter: Samsung has decided to standardize the entire Galaxy S22 range with Snapdragon SoC. Unlike what is hypothesized, therefore, no version will be released with the Exynos 2200 anymore. The reason is very simple. Over the past few years, Samsung itself has been criticized on several occasions for its poor processor performance. than Qualcomm’s.

Should the news be confirmed, let’s get ready to Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Rumors related to a collaboration between the company and would also fall AMD, with a GPU which wanted to be inserted inside the Exynos processor just to increase its performance. And it was mostly about better battery life, less clock speed throttling, and more generally better heat management than in years past. All that remains is to look forward to official confirmations or denials by Samsung itself, with the presentation of the range that is now imminent.