Galaxy S22 series: Samsung smartphones shown live! here they are

After showing yesterday’s rendering and benchmarks of the future Samsung flagship, today it’s up to the whole series Galaxy S22, but this time with live images. The well-known leaker

Ice Universe has published a post on Twitter that unveils the design of the 3 smartphones of the future Samsung family, that is Galaxy S22 standard, S22 Plus And S22 Ultra.

The first two models are quite similar to the younger brothers

Galaxy S21 standard and Plus, while the Ultra version features a back cover cleaner and more elegant, where the cameras rest directly on the body. The design of Galaxy S22 Ultra is more squared than the other two models, consequently we can define it more similar to a smartphone of the Galaxy Note series compared to one of the Galaxy S family.

Samsung this year has practically decreed the end of the iconic Galaxy Note series, leaving room for an Ultra model that implements the functionality of the old Notes such as the S Pen. Consequently we can call Galaxy S22 Ultra a mix between Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series, both in design and functionality.

