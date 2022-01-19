Galaxy S22 Ultra, new rumor: Armor Aluminum frame and benchmark scores

Day full of news for Samsung, this. Some “direct” like those about the Exynos 2200 chip, which should have been official last week and instead was made official only this morning. Others, so to speak, indirect, such as the substantial indiscretions concerning Samsung Galaxy S22 +, complete with renderings and specifications, and those that are now arriving on the Galaxy S22 Ultra account, the true standard-bearer of the series that will arrive in February.
Whistleblower Ishan Agarwal obtained and distributed the scores that a Galaxy S22 Ultra would have scored on AnTuTu, Geekbench and GFXbench Aztec, among the best known benchmarks:
- 965.874 points on AnTuTu – to be clear, in December 2021 the best performing smartphone in the world was Nubia Red Magic 6 with approximately 860,000 points and Snapdragon 888, which belongs to the 2021 generation of chips
- 1.108 points in single core e 3.516 points in multi core on Geekbench – unfortunately there are no terms of comparison, because we do not know with which version of the app the test was performed
- 109 fps on GFXbench Aztec – same frame rate as iPhone 13 Pro, but lower than 13 Pro Max (123 fps)
The scores are very good but do not scream a miracle, by virtue of the leap in performance that can be expected from the Exynos 2200 which belongs to the new generation of chips. Probably there is still something to file in terms of optimization between hardware and software, and the feeling is shared by Agarwal himself who is waiting to understand if and how much the product will be optimized by Samsung during the weeks that separate it from its debut.
Android
14 Jan
Android
18 Jan
GALAXY S22 ULTRA, THE REBUILDING OF AGARWAL
The preview information on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra though they don’t run out of benchmarks. Agarwal shared a series of render with modest resolution which, moreover, do not say anything new on an aesthetic level compared to what had already emerged in the past. Galaxy S22 Ultra will be quite different from Galaxy S22 and S22 +: it will have more squared lines and a housing for the S Pen that will be supplied, not a novelty since in Seoul he was crowned heir of the late Galaxy Note. A design that seems to appeal to business customers and a no-nonsense rear camera group, in true Note style.
Therefore, if the renderings do not add much, Agarwal completes his excursus with some more interesting previews, namely one Galaxy S22 Ultra feature set in preview. Here, without turning too much around, the technical prospectus that comes out combining everything we know to the sources of the informant, who introduce unpublished information on protective glass, frame, S Pen, video recording and charging:
- display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO with 2K resolution (1,440 x 3,088 pixels) from 6.8 inches diagonal at 120 Hz, but with dynamic refresh rate up to 1 Hz lower peak; Gorilla Glass Victus + protection (a novelty that should debut on S22 Ultra)
- cameras:
- rear:
- 108MP Super Clear Lens main wide angle
- 12MP ultra wide angle
- 3x 10MP telephoto lens
- 10 MP periscope telephoto lens
- 12-bit video recording with HDR and automatic frame rate adjustment
- front: 40 MP
- rear:
- audio: stereo with Dolby Atmos tuned by AKG
- certification IP68 against dust and liquids
- battery: 5,000 mAh
- fast charging: 45 watts
- wireless charging: 15 watts
- interface user: Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12
- S Pen: 2.8 ms latency
- chassis: in Armor Aluminum, more resistant and lighter than the current one
- size: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
- weight: About 228 grams