Galaxy S22 Ultra, new rumor: Armor Aluminum frame and benchmark scores

Day full of news for Samsung, this. Some “direct” like those about the Exynos 2200 chip, which should have been official last week and instead was made official only this morning. Others, so to speak, indirect, such as the substantial indiscretions concerning Samsung Galaxy S22 +, complete with renderings and specifications, and those that are now arriving on the Galaxy S22 Ultra account, the true standard-bearer of the series that will arrive in February.

Whistleblower Ishan Agarwal obtained and distributed the scores that a Galaxy S22 Ultra would have scored on AnTuTu, Geekbench and GFXbench Aztec, among the best known benchmarks:

965.874 points on AnTuTu – to be clear, in December 2021 the best performing smartphone in the world was Nubia Red Magic 6 with approximately 860,000 points and Snapdragon 888, which belongs to the 2021 generation of chips

1.108 points in single core e 3.516 points in multi core on Geekbench – unfortunately there are no terms of comparison, because we do not know with which version of the app the test was performed

109 fps on GFXbench Aztec – same frame rate as iPhone 13 Pro, but lower than 13 Pro Max (123 fps)

The scores are very good but do not scream a miracle, by virtue of the leap in performance that can be expected from the Exynos 2200 which belongs to the new generation of chips. Probably there is still something to file in terms of optimization between hardware and software, and the feeling is shared by Agarwal himself who is waiting to understand if and how much the product will be optimized by Samsung during the weeks that separate it from its debut.