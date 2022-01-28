Galaxy S22 Ultra, promises long times for the fulfillment of orders

A particularly high demand is expected for the flagship model, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and this is not a surprising forecast, given the conditions with which it arrives on the market: to act as the link between the popular Note line and that of the Galaxy.

The leaker provides new details on the availability of the top range Dohyun Kim, underlining without too many words: if you are planning to buy it, you better do it quickly. The source speaks of delivery times that could reach up to three months. The explanation is the recurring mix of dynamics that is affecting the sales of many other products (technological and otherwise): very high demand and problems attributable to the supply chain caused by the chip and logistics crisis (see the impact on sales of iPad).

It is understood that those three months are the result of an estimate from an unofficial source and it is not certain that these are the expected times for each market in which the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be marketed. If in doubt, however, those who have already decided to buy it should activate immediately with the start of pre-orders, which according to rumors can be placed in the time window between 9 and 25 February.