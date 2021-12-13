Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is missing out on the next flagship: benchmarks (and not only) leaked online

There new Galaxy S series, which represents the most important showcase for Samsung, should arrive in the very first months of 2022. Several news have leaked on the network in recent weeks, along with some photos that portray him live (we talked about it here and here). Over the weekend, however, a support page for the next Korean flagship appeared on the company’s Chinese official website.

Galaxy S22 Ultra in fact it appeared on the Chinese Samsung support site with the model number SM-S908U, but the full name is not specified on the page. According to the traditional scheme that the company uses for its top of the range, the full name should be Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, however according to some rumors the device could be promoted as Galaxy S22 Note, to underline the bundled presence of the famous proprietary S-Pen nib, with exclusive features.

Galaxy S22 Ultra (or Note) appears online in an official render

The Korean flagship of 2022 was recently spotted on the Geekbench database, complete with a score: 1219 in single-core, 3154 in multi-core as for the variant with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On that occasion the device was recognized with the model number SM-S908N, probably specific for the Korean market. In Italy and in other geographic areas of the world Galaxy S22 Ultra should arrive with the proprietary Exynos 2200 processor according to rumors, in the cuts of 12GB of RAM with 128 or 256GB of storage, and in a top-of-the-range cut with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Three colors available at launch: Dark Red, Black and White, with some voices also talking about a version in Green. As for the price we discussed a basic price list of $ 799, with the Ultra variant which, however, should be offered at a much more substantial price that could exceed $ 1000. Among the novelties of the smartphone there was also talk of a 200MP camera, developed in collaboration with Olympus.

-21% realme Pad, 4GB + 64GB (up to 1TB), 2K Display WUXGA + 10.4 “, Quad Speakers Dolby, MTK Helio G80, 7100mAh Mega Battery, Quick Charge 18W, Metallic Body, 6.9 mm Ultra Slim Design, Android11, WIFI, Gray 197.00 Buy now

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!