Galaxy S22 Ultra stars at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing – PHOTOS

A passage from the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics captured by the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera

We have already spoken extensively of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most representative Samsung smartphone of 2022 for hardware specifications and symbolic references. The flagship Korean will propose itself on the market as the “spiritual successor” of the series Galaxy Note, as evidenced by the native presence of the S-Pen (however improved with the model in the pipeline) and a more professional and “edgy” look that will wink, just like the Samsung smartphones equipped with the stylus did, to professional users.

Galaxy S22 Ultra it will not only be a concentrate of power and completeness (powered by the proprietary processor Exynos 2200 with its GPU ready to wink at gamers), aspects certainly necessary for productivity in the name of comfort, but it will also be a device capable of bring out photographic shots of a certain caliber. There camera, in fact, it will be one of the greatest strengths of the product and this is demonstrated by a shot shared by Samsung which, according to what was also confirmed by the expert Sammobile, would have been immortalized with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

READ ALSO >>> WhatsApp Desktop, comes (finally) another important novelty in the name of completeness

Galaxy S22 Ultra camera put to the test during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

As we have already told you, the most expensive Galaxy among all the new models will feature a 108 megapixel wide-angle sensor, the same resolution as Galaxy S21 Ultra but with the advantage of an improvement on the software side thanks to the use and contribution ofArtificial intelligence. But there will also be dual 10-megapixel sensors, one with 3X zoom and the other with 10X optical zoom, with the further addition of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

READ ALSO >>> WhatsApp is updated and integrates a new very useful feature

The image comes directly from the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, of which Samsung it is also a sponsor. The image aims to highlight the potential of the smartphone, especially in difficult contexts of precarious light.

What better opportunity then to combine the useful and the pleasant in a mere marketing move to push the attention towards Galaxy S22 Ultra? The appointment is for next 9 February, the launch date of the new Samsung 2022 smartphone series ready to compete for the scepter of the mobile industry.