Galaxy S22 with operators: offers from Vodafone, TIM and WindTre

The new ones debuted last Wednesday Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultraand will be available in stores between end of February and beginning of March, with prices between 799 and 1,689 euros. Waiting to see ours review, pre-orders and offers from mobile telephone operators have already been opened. For users, therefore, there is the possibility to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 in installments, matching the desired smartphone to their mobile offer.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers various offers, for all available models a payment is required 24 monthly installments and, in some cases, a Initial contribution (in addition to contribution of 9.99 euros for the activation of the practice). The actual amount of the installment and the initial contribution depend on both the type of offer activated and the model chosen. It will be necessary to check, from time to time, the costs based on the combination chosen between the mobile offer and the chosen Galaxy S22 model. All offers with Galaxy S22 included by Vodafone are charged on credit card. The most advantageous conditions are reserved for customers Infinity Black Edition. In this case, in fact, it is possible to buy in installments: Galaxy S22 with zero advance and installments of 18.99 euros per month

with zero advance and installments of 18.99 euros per month Galaxy S22 + with zero advance and installments of € 29.99 per month

with zero advance and installments of € 29.99 per month Galaxy S22 Ultra with zero advance and installments of € 35.99 per month For the others Vodafone rechargeable offers, not belonging to the Infinito range, the RED range or the Shake range, the following prices are foreseen: Galaxy S22 with an advance of 49.99 euros and installments of 20.99 euros

with an advance of 49.99 euros and installments of 20.99 euros Galaxy S22 + with an advance of 69.99 euros and installments of 31.99 euros

with an advance of 69.99 euros and installments of 31.99 euros Galaxy S22 Ultra with an advance of 99.99 euros and installments of 37.99 euros All prices indicated refer to the basic variant of the three models (8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage). Based on actual in-store availability, it will be possible to upgrade to more complete versions for a slight surcharge.

TIM

Among the TIM promotions, the TIMFin offers which involve buying with financing of the desired smartphone. The conditions, in this case, are particularly advantageous and do not depend on the mobile offer activated. It is also possible to access the purchase of the Galaxy S22 in installments with favorable conditions for TIM fixed network customers (with debit of the installments in the bill), or purchase in installments with credit card charge. For all solutions are provided 30 monthly installments plus, possibly, an advance. Here are the starting prices: Galaxy S22 with zero advance and installments of 20 euros per month

with zero advance and installments of 20 euros per month Galaxy S22 + with zero advance and installments of 25 euros per month

with zero advance and installments of 25 euros per month Galaxy S22 Ultra with zero advance and installments of 30 euros per month The prices refer to the 128 GB variants, while for the 256 GB versions 1 euro more per month is sufficient (as regards the offers for TIM fixed network customers).

WINDTRE