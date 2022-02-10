GALAXY TAB S8. EVEN A 14 inch! Specifications, price, preview – Andrea Galeazzi

Not just smartphones! After the new S22, the Galaxy series is also enriched by three Tablet. S8, S8 + and S8 Ultra which for the first time on a tablet of this family introduces a 14.6-inch screen!

SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S8

This time we start from the smallest and here are its measures: 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm with 503 grams weight in the WiFi version and 507 grams in the 5G version.

The display it’s a 11 ″ LCD LTPS TFT with resolution of 2560 × 1600, 276PPI and refresh rate up to 120Hz.

The processor it is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with GPU Adreno 730, 8 / 12GB from RAM And 128 / 256GB from memory internal expandable via microSD.

The sector rooms is formed from:

room principal from 13MP,

from ultra-wide angle from 6MP,

from room front from 12MP ultra-wide angle.

Quality and power audio are guaranteed by a system consisting of 4 speakers signed AKG and compatible with Dolby Atmos plus three microphones.

There battery it’s a 8,000 mAh compatible with Super Fast Charging a 45W.

About connectivity we find 5G (on dedicated models), WiFi 6E, GPS and Bluetooth 5.2.

Galaxy Tab S8 will be available on the Italian market in the colors Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold in the following configurations:

in the 8GB + 128GB WiFi version at a recommended price of € 799

in the 8GB + 128GB 5G version at a recommended price of € 949

in the 8GB + 256GB WiFi version at a recommended price of € 849

in the 8GB + 256GB 5G version at a recommended price of € 999.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order starting February 9. Users who pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive the new Book Cover Keyboard, and those who order the Tab S8 + or Tab S8 will receive a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S8 +

The measures they grow a little but the thickness decreases: 185.0 x 285.0 x 5.7mm with 567 grams weight in the WiFi version and 572 grams in the 5G version.

The display it’s a 12.4 ″ Super AMOLED with resolution of 2800 × 1752, 266PPI and refresh rate up to 120Hz. Being an AMOLED as opposed to S8, here we also find the fingerprint sensor below the display.

The processor it is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with GPU Adreno 730, 8 / 12GB from RAM And 128 / 256GB from memory internal expandable via microSD.

The room compartment is formed from:

room principal from 13MP,

from ultra-wide angle from 6MP,

from room front from 12MP ultra-wide angle.

Audio quality and power also in this case are guaranteed by a system consisting of 4 speakers signed AKG and compatible with Dolby Atmos plus three microphones.

There battery it’s a 10,090 mAh compatible with Super Fast Charging a 45W.

About connectivity we find 5G (on dedicated models), WiFi 6E, GPS and Bluetooth 5.2.

Galaxy Tab S8 + will be available on the Italian market in the colors Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold in the following configurations:

in the 8GB + 128GB WiFi version at a recommended price of € 999

in the 8GB + 128GB 5G version at a recommended price of € 1,149

in the 8GB + 256GB WiFi version at a recommended price of € 1,049

in the 8GB + 256GB 5G version at a recommended price of € 1,199.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order starting February 9. Users who pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive the new Book Cover Keyboard, and those who order the Tab S8 + or Tab S8 will receive a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.





SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S8 ULTRA

We have arrived at the largest of the range which to make room for the huge display reaches the measures from 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm with 726 grams weight in WiFi version and 728 grams in 5G version.

The display it’s a 14.6 ″ Super AMOLED with resolution of 2960 × 1848, 240PPI and refresh rate up to 120Hz. Samsung also boasts paper-thin bezels for this 6.3mm display. As for S8 + under the display we find the fingerprint sensor for unlocking.

The processor it is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with GPU Adreno 730, 8/12 / 16GB from RAM And 128/256 / 512GB from internal memory expandable via microSD.

The room compartment is formed from:

room principal from 13MP,

from ultra-wide angle from 6MP,

from room front from 12MP,

from second bedroom front from 12MP ultra-wide angle.

Audio quality and power are once again guaranteed by a system composed of 4 speakers signed AKG and compatible with Dolby Atmos plus three microphones.

There battery it’s a 11,200 mAh compatible with Super Fast Charging a 45W.

About connectivity we find 5G (on dedicated models), WiFi 6E, GPS and Bluetooth 5.2.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available on the Italian market in Graphite color in the following configurations:

in the 12GB + 256GB WiFi version at a recommended price of € 1,299,

in the 16GB + 512GB WiFi version at a recommended price of € 1.499,

in the 5G 16GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of € 1,649.

